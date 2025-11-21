New Energy, Same Standard, Next Chapter

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than forty years of visionary leadership and a thoughtfully executed succession plan, the team at Yeske Buie is fully prepared for the firm's founders, Elissa Buie and Dr. Dave Yeske, to retire at the end of this year and for the accompanying changes that mark the next chapter for the firm.

The leaders of YeskeBuie pictured from left to right: Elissa Buie, Dr. Dave Yeske, Lauren Mireles, Yusuf Abugideiri, Lauren Stansell.

The one absolute requirement for this transition to happen was certainty that the firm's Clients would always receive financial planning from Yeske Buie at the same level of excellence and personal connection that Elissa and Dave set as a standard from day one.

Here's what's next for Yeske Buie:

What's Changing

The firm's three next-generation owners, Yusuf Abugideiri, Lauren Stansell, and Lauren Mireles, will serve as co-CEOs effective January 1, 2026. They are affectionately referred to as the C3Os (Star Wars jokes welcome). After more than a decade of working together, they are a leadership team whose combined strengths form a whole that is greater than its parts.

The name of the firm will change from Yeske Buie to YESKEBUIE, turning what began as two proper nouns into an adjective that defines the highest standard of excellence in the financial planning profession. The firm's logo will also have a "fresh-but-familiar" look to reflect this next chapter.

What's Not Changing

The YESKEBUIE standard of excellence is non-negotiable. The only change Clients will see is ongoing improvement as the firm continues to be a learning, evolving leader in the financial planning profession.

The firm is committed to being independently owned, ensuring that its leadership retains full control over decision-making and client experience. This independence allows YESKEBUIE to continue offering real financial planning (strategic and human-focused) to real human beings for whom they care from the bottom of their hearts.

Yeske and Buie will remain part-owners and continue to serve as Co-Chairs of the Board, offering strategic guidance and mentorship while stepping back from day-to-day operations. The founders also plan to stay engaged with the YESKEBUIE community, attending future events and celebrations.

With this transition, YESKEBUIE moves forward with confidence, grounded in the same philosophy and values that have guided the firm for decades. The next generation of leaders, along with the entire YESKEBUIE team, are prepared to build on that foundation, continuing to provide exceptional, human-focused financial planning that will empower generations of Clients to pursue their Live Big® lives for years to come.

About YESKEBUIE

YESKEBUIE is a nationally recognized, independently owned financial planning firm that serves households across the United States. Learn more at www.YeBu.com.

