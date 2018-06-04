New Engine Helps Eliminate Methane's Growing Contribution to Global Warming

DIXON, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Motors has developed a version of its Rotapower® rotary engine that can use contaminated biogas to generate electricity. Biogas is a major source of man-made methane emissions which now appear to be driving climate change.

Freedom Motors Biogas Engine Testbed

Methane (CH 4 ) is the main component in natural gas and has been considered the second-most impactful global warming gas (GWG). That assumption is now being challenged by a growing number of scientists. Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) has dominated most discussions of GWGs. However, the rate of increase in global CO 2 production has recently slowed to near zero while the rate of methane production has increased by a factor of 20. Since a molecule of methane traps 85 times more heat during its lifetime than one of CO 2 , many Earth scientists believe that methane is a far more immediate threat due to its ability to create a "runaway greenhouse gas scenario."

Most of the methane increase is coming from biogas generated from man-made sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and animal manure. Ideally this biogas would be used in an engine to produce electricity. However, if the methane content is too low or the hydrogen sulfide or silica contaminants are too high, the biogas may not be usable in a piston or microturbine engine and is instead flared or released to the atmosphere.

The Rotapower® rotary engine is resistant to hydrogen sulfide and silica, the primary contaminants in biogas. It can also operate on biogas with a lower methane content than its piston engine counterpart or at a fraction of the cost of a microturbine. It is uniquely able to generate electricity from highly contaminated biogas.

Freedom Motors is currently undertaking a fund-raising program and reaching out to potential industry partners to bring this groundbreaking solution to the world market. For more information or to become involved in our effort to reduce the impact of methane emissions on climate change while advancing renewable energy technology, please contact us.

Contact Information:

For complete information about Freedom Motors see: http://www.freedom-motors.com call (530) 756-1230, or write Freedom Motors, 1855 N First St. Suite B, Dixon CA 95620. Attention: Paul S. Moller. CEO.

Media contact:

David Sastry

196523@email4pr.com

916-205-8030

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-engine-helps-eliminate-methanes-growing-contribution-to-global-warming-300659050.html

SOURCE Freedom Motors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.freedom-motors.com

