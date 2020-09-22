New England Based Team Establishes Mohawk Global Boston Office

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 22,2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly three decades, Mohawk Global, a leading supply chain services provider, has delivered their portfolio of offerings to clients in the New England area from their Syracuse and Albany, NY offices. With the further development of a local New England team this year, Mohawk Global has opened a Boston-area office.

Don Quinn, a Massachusetts native, is leading the Boston team out of Mohawk Global's new Hanover, MA office. Quinn previously served as the General Manager of the Syracuse, NY office for the past six years. In his new role, Quinn will further develop client relations focusing on the team's strong expertise in seafood and special handling. Key members of the Boston team are licensed Customs brokers and hold active memberships with the Boston Customs Brokers & Freight Forwarders Association (BCBFFA), the National Customs Brokers & Freight Forwarders Association of America (NCBFAA) and the International Compliance Professionals Association (ICPA).

"Mohawk Global's people and culture are unique to our industry. Mohawk Global is made up of people who care, delivering solutions that matter to our clients," says Quinn. "It's exciting for Mohawk Global to have a physical presence in the Boston market and we look forward to working with the entire trade community, as a solutions provider and trusted partner."

Joining the Boston-based team is Kristen Morneau, Senior Advisor with Mohawk Global Trade Advisors. For just over five years, Morneau has brought her trade compliance knowledge to clients throughout the New England region, from her remote office in New Hampshire. Morneau continues to engage with the community through training opportunities up and down the New England coast—from Maine International Trade Center to the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, and the Massachusetts Export Center to the Chafee Center at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Mohawk Global's New England roots extend beyond the industry to the local communities in which they live. In recognizing the struggles faced by so many during the pandemic, Mohawk Global has contributed donations to Marshfield Food Pantry, New Hampshire Food Bank, and South Shore Community Action Council. Mohawk Global also supports Dancers Making a Difference in South Berwick, ME.

With roots dating back to 1990s, Mohawk Global has grown beyond headquarters in Syracuse, New York to nine offices in six states, with a worldwide reach. As a family-owned and operated business, we strive to provide a culture that creates an environment of growth. At Mohawk Global, everything we do is guided by our core values – Enrich. Care. Deliver. By enriching the lives of our people, we have been established as a 7-time certified Great Place To Work® company.

