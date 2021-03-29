New England Biolabs® Achieves B Corporation Certification

IPSWICH, Mass., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®), a leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications, today announced it has become a Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp™), joining a global community of people using business as a force for good™. With this certification, NEB becomes one of only a select few life science organizations to be recognized for its commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

B Corps are for-profit businesses that meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental responsibility. To become certified, a company must complete a rigorous assessment verified by B Lab™, scoring more than 80 points on impact areas that include governance, workers, customers, community and the environment. To date, there are more than 3,800 B Corps in 150 industries and 74 countries around the world.

"Since NEB was established, we have always placed the advancement of science and the stewardship of the environment as our highest priorities. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to further advance environmental stewardship and social responsibility by achieving B Corp status," said Jim Ellard, CEO of NEB.

"This achievement was a natural next step forward for our company," said Ellard. "We are committed not only to further reducing our environmental impact but, just as importantly, to improving the well-being of our employees, surrounding communities and the life science industry. We hope to see more science organizations join us in this endeavor."

"It's companies like New England Biolabs, whose focus on their employees, customers, community and the environment, that truly define a B Corp," said Pooja Dindigal, Business Development manager at B Lab. "As one of the first biotech companies to achieve B Corp status, we are excited to welcome NEB to the B Corp family and watch them as they continue with their commitment to these values."

Since its founding, NEB has been committed to improving its impact on the local community, the environment and its employees through initiatives that include:

Establishing the first shipping box recycling program in the U.S. in 1976

Commissioning the design of a modern 140,000 square foot LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified laboratory at NEB headquarters in Ipswich, MA

Hosting science education days for local students and teachers

Establishing the Passion in Science Awards ® to recognize scientists who are committed to making a difference through their science, service, stewardship and artistic endeavors

to recognize scientists who are committed to making a difference through their science, service, stewardship and artistic endeavors Founding the New England Biolabs Foundation (NEBF) to foster community-based conservation of landscapes and seascapes, and the bio-cultural diversity found in these places

Supporting art-based schools and organizations within the local community and overseas

Offering benefits such as onsite childcare and paid time-off for community service days

Offsetting our carbon footprint through reforestation efforts in Costa Rica and the establishment of solar panels on the NEB campus

For more details on NEB, please visit www.neb.com/corporateresponsibility. For more information on B Corp Certification, visit bcorporation.net .

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development. New England Biolabs is a privately held company and is proud to be a Certified B Corporation™. NEB has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

NEB®, NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS® and PASSION IN SCIENCE AWARDS® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

B Corporation™, B Corp™, B Lab™ and People Using Business as a Force for Good™ are trademarks of B Lab, Inc.

LEED® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Green Building Council.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are almost 4,000 B Corps in 150 industries and 74 countries around the world. For more information, visit bcorporation.net .

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes over 3,500 B Corps in 70 countries and 150 industries, and over 100,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. For more information, visit bcorporation.net/about-b-lab .

