New England Biolabs® announces a full lineup of events supporting the AMP 2025 Annual Meeting & Expo in Boston, MA

Speaking to AMP members' basic and applied science goals, NEB® brings its advanced molecular biology reagents and kits to AMP with two Corporate Workshops, one Innovation Spotlight, and three scientific posters.

IPSWICH, Mass., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®), a global leader in enzyme technologies and molecular biology solutions, will highlight its latest advances in molecular diagnostics and infectious disease surveillance at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting & Expo, taking place November 11–15, 2025, in Boston, MA.

"We are excited to engage with the AMP community and share how NEB's enzyme engineering and assay development expertise is being applied by scientists to overcome global health challenges," said Andrew Barry, M.S., Associate Director of Portfolio Management for Next Generation Sequencing at NEB.

NEB will host two Corporate Workshops on Wednesday, November 12 in Room 155, Level 1. The first, at 9:00 AM, will highlight a real-world example of how a hospital system applied NEBNext® reagents for a critical diagnostics workflow. "NEB bespoke solutions: collaborating on a custom NGS rapid heme panel to serve the Boston community" will be presented by Dr. Harrison Tsai, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Director of Molecular Informatics, Center for Advanced Molecular Diagnostics at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Nichole Nichols, Ph.D., Executive Director of Application & Product Development at NEB, will present our second Corporate Workshop beginning at 10:00 AM. Her talk, "Behind the Catalog: NEB Capabilities Shaping the Science of Tomorrow", will include the exciting details of recent, real-world examples of NEBNext reagents being applied to support scientists and solving challenges across infectious disease surveillance and oncology assays.

The Innovation Spotlight takes place at 4:25 PM on Thursday, November 13. Nathan Tanner, Ph.D., Associate Director of Research, Applied Molecular Biology at NEB, will present "Powering the Next Generation of Diagnostics with Enzyme Engineering and Design". This session will be enhanced by the exhibition of three scientific posters, presented by NEBNext Applications & Product Development Scientists.

NEB Events at AMP 2025:

Corporate Workshop #1: NEB bespoke solutions: collaborating on a custom NGS rapid heme panel to serve the Boston community

NEB bespoke solutions: collaborating on a custom NGS rapid heme panel to serve the Boston community Speaker: Dr. Harrison Tsai, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Director of Molecular Informatics, Center for Advanced Molecular Diagnostics at Brigham and Women's Hospital

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 12th at 9:00 AM; Room 155, Level 1

Dr. Harrison Tsai, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Director of Molecular Informatics, Center for Advanced Molecular Diagnostics at Brigham and Women's Hospital Wednesday, November 12th at 9:00 AM; Room 155, Level 1 Corporate Workshop #2: Behind the Catalog: NEB Capabilities Shaping the Science of Tomorrow

Behind the Catalog: NEB Capabilities Shaping the Science of Tomorrow Speaker: Nicole Nichols, Ph.D., Executive Director of Applications & Product Development

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 12th at 10:00 AM; Room 155, Level 1

Nicole Nichols, Ph.D., Executive Director of Applications & Product Development Wednesday, November 12th at 10:00 AM; Room 155, Level 1 Innovation Spotlight: Powering the Next Generation of Diagnostics with Enzyme Engineering & Design

Powering the Next Generation of Diagnostics with Enzyme Engineering & Design Presenter: Nathan Tanner, Ph.D., Associate Director of Research, Applied Molecular Biology

Date/Time: Thursday, November 13th at 4:25 PM

Poster Presentations:

Poster #TT054: High-throughput Methyl-binding Domain-based DNA Enrichment and Sequencing

Presenter: Kaylinnette Pinet, Ph.D.

High-throughput Methyl-binding Domain-based DNA Enrichment and Sequencing Kaylinnette Pinet, Ph.D.

Poster #ST156: Integration of Whole-exome Sequencing and RNA-seq Facilitates Somatic Mutation Detection in Tumor Tissue Samples

Presenter: Margaret R. Heider, Ph.D.

Integration of Whole-exome Sequencing and RNA-seq Facilitates Somatic Mutation Detection in Tumor Tissue Samples Margaret R. Heider, Ph.D.

Poster #TT065: NEBNext Enzymatic Solutions for DNA Methylation Profiling of Highly Damaged DNA Inputs

Presenter: Vaishnavi Panchapakesa, Ph.D.

Registration is required to attend AMP Corporate Workshop Day. Register for free here: https://amp25.amp.org/corporate-workshops/attend-a-corporate-workshop/.

Members of NEB's local Account Management and Customized Solutions Teams will be available to meet with scientists to explore how NEB can support their scientific research and assay development needs.

About New England Biolabs

For over 50 years, New England Biolabs (NEB) has pioneered the discovery and production of innovative products tailored for molecular biology research. Our commitment to scientific discovery is evident in all that we do, including our ever-expanding product portfolio, investment in our basic and applied research program, and support of customers' research in academia and industry, including cutting-edge technologies for use in molecular diagnostics and nucleic-acid vaccines development. Guided by our founding principles, NEB proactively invests in efforts to improve the well-being of our employees, surrounding communities, as well as the future of our planet. NEB remains a privately held company with global reach, supported by our headquarters in Ipswich, MA, USA, subsidiary offices in 10 countries, and over 60 distribution partners around the world. For more information about New England Biolabs, visit www.neb.com .

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS®, NEBNext®, and NEB® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

SOURCE New England Biolabs, Inc.