New England Biolabs Expands its Luna® Portfolio with One-Step Master Mix for Multiplex RT-qPCR

IPSWICH, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs® (NEB®) today announced the launch of its Luna Probe One-Step RT-qPCR 4X Mix with UDG, which is optimized for the sensitive detection of target RNA sequences for probe-based applications, and allows for increased throughput by multiplexing up to five targets. The new master mix consolidates all essential components into a single tube for one-step RT-qPCR.

"This addition to the Luna qPCR/RT-qPCR portfolio is positioned for applications where RNA present in low abundance is of interest, such as detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Its exceptional stability at room temperature is a feature that customers setting up multiple reactions at a time, or working with automated workflows, will appreciate," said Steven Chiu, Product Marketing Manager, DNA Amplification, at NEB.

"Additionally, the Luna Probe One-Step RT-qPCR Mix with UDG was designed to help increase the sensitivity of RT-qPCR experiments. It is supplied at a 4X concentration to allow for high amounts of sample input and is optimized to outperform comparable one-step RT-qPCR reagents on the market."

The master mix contains UDG and dUTP to reduce the risk of carryover contamination between reactions. Paired together, Luna WarmStart® Reverse Transcriptase and Hot Start Taq DNA Polymerase enhance performance robustness and stability, while also allowing reactions to be set up at room temperature. Also included in the mix are dNTPs, a universal passive reference dye, and Murine RNase Inhibitor in an optimized buffer.

When evaluated against a similar commercially-available one-step RT-qPCR mixes via NEB's unique "dots in boxes" scoring method — a high-throughput data visualization tool that provides quality scores for qPCR outcomes based on efficiency, low input detection, and lack of non-template amplification — the Luna Probe One-Step RT-qPCR 4X Mix with UDG outperformed the competition.

For more details about the Luna Probe One-Step RT-qPCR 4X Mix with UDG, visit www.neb.com/M3019.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

LUNA®, NEB®, NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS®, and WARMSTART® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

