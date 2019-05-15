New England Biolabs® expands its Monarch Nucleic Acid Purification portfolio with a genomic DNA extraction and purification kit

IPSWICH, Mass., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs® (NEB®) today announced the release of its Monarch Genomic DNA Purification Kit. The kit offers extremely effective, high-yield purification of high molecular weight DNA fragments (with peak size >50 kb), making it an excellent choice upstream of long-read sequencing platforms. Furthermore, the inclusion of RNase A, optimized protocols and buffer chemistry of the kit enable researchers to prevent RNA contamination (RNA levels are generally less than 1%) and address a wide variety of sample types without having to purchase any specialized kits.

"We are excited to round out our Monarch product line with one of the most versatile DNA purification kits on the market," says Danielle Freedman, Product Marketing Manager at New England Biolabs. "We anticipate this kit will benefit researchers working with many different sample types, particularly those working with tissues that are notoriously difficult to work with, such as fibrous or fatty tissue."

Because the lysis step of purification has traditionally been the most time consuming, the protocols have been tailored to utilize different buffers depending on sample type, accelerating this step substantially. Moreover, tough-to-lyse samples, such as bacteria and yeast, can be processed with additional steps that enhance lysis. Protocols are also included to enable purification from clinically-relevant samples, such as saliva and cheek swabs. The kit employs a warm elution step, which not only helps to efficiently purify large DNA fragments, but also enables elution of highly-pure DNA in a single elution step.

Other advantages of the kit include:

Excellent documentation and detailed protocols

Elution can be carried out in as little as 35 µl

Elution buffer is formulated for long term storage

Finally, in alignment with NEB's commitment to promoting sustainable practices, the Monarch purification column is manufactured using reduced amounts of plastic, and the kit is packaged using more sustainable, recyclable materials.

The Monarch Genomic DNA Purification Kit complements NEB's qPCR, PCR and NGS workflows, and can be utilized with these product lines accordingly. The columns and buffers are also available separately for added convenience. For more details about the Monarch Nucleic Acid Purification Kits, or to request a free trial kit, visit NEBMonarch.com .

About New England Biolabs:

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and seven subsidiaries located in Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

