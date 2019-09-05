New England Biolabs®, Inc. celebrates 10 years of advancing next generation sequencing sample preparation

IPSWICH, Mass., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 sees New England Biolabs (NEB®) celebrate its commitment to advancing next generation sequencing (NGS) technologies through 10 years of innovation in the sample preparation and target enrichment space. For a decade, the NEBNext® portfolio of products has continued to evolve and address challenges associated with library preparation, providing reagents for DNA and RNA sample prep from a wide range of cell and tissue types, genome complexities, degrees of damage, and post-translational modifications.

The use of nucleic acid sequencing has grown exponentially and has expanded to serve a plethora of new applications, including diagnostic and prognostic use in the clinic. However, concurrent availability of reliable library prep reagents has been limiting. "By 2009, NGS was becoming an essential technology in research laboratories around the globe. The need for high-quality, reliable library prep reagents was critical to the further development of the field, and NEB's decades of expertise in enzymology and nucleic acid manipulation gave us a unique vantage point from which to support researchers conducting NGS," commented Fiona Stewart, Ph.D., Portfolio Marketing Manager for Next Generation Sequencing at NEB. "Ten years later, we are proud of the advances we have brought to market that have enabled users to ask more complex experimental questions."

NEB, a world-renowned leader in the science and production of enzymes for molecular biology research, has a team of scientists focused on NGS sample preparation, with the goal of accelerating the progress of researchers at the forefront of genomic science. Early NEBNext products included DNA and RNA library prep kits and modules to support sequencing on the Illumina®, 454™, SOLiD™ and Ion Torrent® platforms. These products offered improvements over existing techniques, whether by improving library yield and sequence coverage or offering a cost savings. As evidence of their adoption by the community, NEBNext products have now been cited in over 6,000 peer-reviewed journal articles.

All NEBNext reagents, whether configured as standalone mixes, modules, or kits, undergo extensive quality control testing. "It has always been our goal to set the bar for product quality and flexibility. From the extensive quality controls at the individual reagent and kit levels, to the unparalleled technical support of NEBNext end-users, it is part of our mission to improve library yield and quality for our customers, ultimately saving their time and money" said Eileen Dimalanta, Ph.D., Associate Director of Applications & Product Development for NEB. Moreover, NEB's scalable production methods at their ISO13485 manufacturing facilities have enabled a longstanding support of labs working at all levels of throughput, from individual researchers to genome centers and biotechnology companies, including molecular diagnostics groups in need of OEM reagents and custom kitting.

As NGS technologies continue to evolve, the need for compatibility with ever-decreasing input amounts and sub-optimal sample quality grows. At the same time, scientists must balance reliability and performance with decreasing hands-on time. These changes are making NGS a feasible modality for smaller labs and tougher research questions. A goal of the NEBNext team is to drive scientific innovation by enabling new and better research with new and better reagents and tools. Most recently, this has resulted in new products and protocols including a novel enzymatic alternative to bisulfite sequencing, solutions for FFPE DNA repair, and novel enzymatic DNA fragmentation, as well as customized target enrichment with fast panel turnaround.

To learn more about the latest advances in NGS sample preparation from NEB, visit NEBNext.com.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, library preparation for next generation sequencing, cellular analysis, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

