New England Biolabs®, Inc. opens eighth subsidiary in Australia

IPSWICH, Mass., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®), a world leader in the production of reagents for the life science industry, extended its global subsidiary network with the opening of New England Biolabs Australia Pty Ltd.

Australia's Life Sciences industry is home to more than 230,000 life science researchers, working towards advancing discoveries across the academic, agricultural, clinical and biotech industries. Australian researchers have been instrumental in many scientific breakthroughs that have had significant global impact on both clinical outcomes as well as our fundamental understanding of biology.

"The Melbourne based office will provide the scientific research community in both Australia and New Zealand with more efficient access to the latest NEB products and technical support in the local time zone, as well as OEM partnership opportunities," says Andrew Boslem, General Manager for the Australia office. "NEB Australia are looking forward to working with our customers to accelerate the next ground-breaking discovery, making a difference in our local communities and showcasing our Australian research talent to the world."

"We are excited to expand our subsidiary network into Australia," stated Carole Keating, Director of International Business at NEB. "This new office enables NEB to offer even greater personalized service to our customers, including direct ordering through our local website, rapid delivery, and the ability to explore higher levels of collaboration."

NEB also maintains subsidiary offices in Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the United Kingdom.



For more information, visit www.nebiolabs.com.au, e-mail info.au@neb.com or call +61 1800 934 218.

About New England Biolabs



Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, library preparation for next generation sequencing, cellular analysis, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com .

