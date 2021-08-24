New England Biolabs® Introduces Updated Versions of WarmStart® LAMP Reagents

IPSWICH, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®) announces the release of its newest loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) products: the WarmStart Multi-Purpose LAMP/RT-LAMP 2X Master Mix (with UDG) and the WarmStart Fluorescent LAMP/RT-LAMP Kit (with UDG), which combines the master mix and LAMP fluorescent dye in one convenient kit. The new master mix and kit enable researchers to perform rapid, high-throughput detection of targeted segments of DNA or RNA using a variety of amplification detection methods.

A cost-efficient alternative to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology, LAMP amplifies a target sequence of DNA or RNA without the need to oscillate temperature. It has been widely used as a research tool in remote locations and point-of-care settings, where access to sophisticated equipment is limited. With the introduction of a pH indicator, colorimetric LAMP has enabled the quick and easy visual detection of multiple diseases, including malaria, dengue and COVID-19. As interest in LAMP has grown, the use of different detection methods, such as real-time fluorescence and non-pH based colorimetric readouts, has increased. Additionally, as LAMP generates large quantities of DNA in as little as 30 minutes, the need to prevent carryover contamination between reactions is paramount.

"As our portfolio of LAMP-based tools continues to evolve, we wanted to take into consideration the needs of researchers in centralized facilities, like core labs, where a high volume of testing is performed," said Steven Chiu, Product Marketing Manager, DNA Amplification at NEB. "This led us to develop the WarmStart multi-purpose master mix and fluorescent LAMP/RT-LAMP kit, which offer the added benefit of carryover contamination prevention. Now with the ability to support an array of detection methods, from simple visual readout to real-time fluorescence, we're able to provide solutions to meet the needs of researchers across the full spectrum of uses, from point-of-care facilities to core labs."

The WarmStart Multi-Purpose LAMP/RT-LAMP 2X Master Mix, which is included in the kit, features a blend of Bst 2.0 WarmStart DNA Polymerase and WarmStart RTx Reverse Transcriptase, and includes UDG and dUTP to prevent carryover contamination. The master mix can be used with multiple detection methods — such as non-pH-based colorimetric detection (e.g., hydroxynaphthol blue) or turbidity — while working with highly buffered or acidic samples. The WarmStart Fluorescent LAMP/RT-LAMP Kit pairs the master mix with LAMP fluorescent dye and supports real-time detection of LAMP reactions.

For more information about the WarmStart Multi-Purpose LAMP/RT-LAMP 2X Master Mix and WarmStart Fluorescent LAMP/RT-LAMP Kit, please visit www.neb.com/m1708 and www.neb.com/e1708 respectively.

Further information about NEB's full range of isothermal amplification solutions can be found at www.neb.com/isoamp .

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970s, New England Biolabs, Inc. is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics, and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including the development of molecular diagnostics, as well as nucleic acid vaccines. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, USA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

