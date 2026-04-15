New England Biolabs® Invites Applicants for 2026 Passion in Science Awards®

Awards celebrate scientists making a difference through scientific mentorship, humanitarian service, environmental stewardship and artistic/creative spirit

IPSWICH, Mass., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®) today announced an invitation for scientists to submit entries for the 2026 Passion in Science Awards, recognizing those within the scientific community working to make a difference in the areas of scientific mentorship, humanitarian service, environmental stewardship and artistic/creative spirit.

"In 2014, NEB introduced the Passion in Science Awards to celebrate individuals within the scientific community who are helping to make the world a better place. To date, we have recognized 54 scientists from all around the world. The inspiring work and ethos embodied by these individuals are helping to shape the science of tomorrow. We are thrilled to be hosting the Passion in Science Awards again this year," said Andy Bertera, Executive Director of Marketing and Sales at NEB.

"The Passion in Science Award honors the philosophy that true creativity is found in the process of empowering others. It validates my life-long focus on developing the tools and creative frameworks, whether in Art or Science, that help my friends and colleagues achieve their own breakthroughs," said Michael Weiner, 2024 Passion in Science Winner and Founder of Abbratech and Precision Biotools.

Eligible entrants include scientists whose work exemplifies one of four NEB core values:

The Scientific Mentorship and Advocacy Award™ recognizes scientists whose passion for their field motivates them to educate others and spread that passion with the scientific community.

recognizes scientists whose passion for their field motivates them to educate others and spread that passion with the scientific community. The Environmental Stewardship Award™ recognizes scientists who are working to preserve our natural resources or reduce waste either in the lab or outside of it.

recognizes scientists who are working to preserve our natural resources or reduce waste either in the lab or outside of it. The Humanitarian Duty Award™ recognizes scientists who are using science as a way to ease the hardship of others.

recognizes scientists who are using science as a way to ease the hardship of others. The Arts and Creativity Award™ recognizes scientists who are creating novel ways to demonstrate and display the powerful and extraordinary intersections between art and science.

The awardees will be invited to travel to NEB's campus in Ipswich, MA, USA, at the company's expense, to participate in an awards dinner, roundtable discussions, and seminars with fellow scientists who share similar passions. Awardees will receive a $1,000 scholarship to advance their work or a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Applications may be submitted at NEBPassionInScience.com. The deadline for applications is May 29th, 2026. Winners will be announced by July 24th, 2026 and notified via email.

To learn more about the Passion in Science Awards, visit www.neb.com/PassioninScience

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS®, NEB® and PASSION IN SCIENCE AWARDS® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

About New England Biolabs:

For over 50 years, New England Biolabs (NEB) has pioneered the discovery and production of innovative products tailored for molecular biology research. Our commitment to scientific discovery is evident in all that we do, including our ever-expanding product portfolio, investment in our basic and applied research program, and support of customers' research in academia and industry, including cutting-edge technologies for use in molecular diagnostics and nucleic-acid vaccines development. Guided by our founding principles, NEB proactively invests in efforts to improve the well-being of our employees, surrounding communities, as well as the future of our planet. NEB remains a privately held company with global reach, supported by our headquarters in Ipswich, MA, USA, subsidiary offices in 10 countries, and over 60 distribution partners around the world. For more information about New England Biolabs, visit www.neb.com.

SOURCE New England Biolabs, Inc.