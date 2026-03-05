New England Biolabs® opens subsidiary in India

IPSWICH, Mass., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®), a world leader in the production of reagents for the life science industry, is extending its global subsidiary network with the opening of New England Biolabs India Pvt. Ltd. (NEB India) at Phoenix Asia Towers in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

India has long been a global leader in the life science space as a result of both strong public sector support and private sector investments. NEB has supported researchers in India for many years through its distribution network. NEB India will now bring a higher level of service to our valued customers and local distributors in this important market.

"This new subsidiary office will provide the scientific research community in India with more efficient access to the latest NEB products and technical support in the local time zone, a state-of-the-art Experience Center and footprint for local manufacturing activities, as well as custom partnership opportunities," says Partha Chakraborty, Country Manager for NEB India. "We are excited to bring this level of support to our customers, and to help accelerate their research. The recent addition of several operations, technical support, sales, and marketing staff to augment our existing team enhances our capabilities and underscores our commitment to excellence."

"It is exciting to see the continued growth of India's life science industry, which is a testament to the country's commitment to establishing the groundwork for new technologies and advancements," stated Carole Keating, Executive Director of International Business at NEB. "This expansion of our subsidiary network in India enables NEB to offer even greater personalized service to our customers, rapid delivery, and the ability to explore higher levels of collaboration."

NEB also maintains subsidiary offices in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit www.neb.com or e-mail [email protected]

For over 50 years, New England Biolabs (NEB) has pioneered the discovery and production of innovative products tailored for molecular biology research. Our commitment to scientific discovery is evident in all that we do, including our ever-expanding product portfolio, investment in our basic and applied research program, and support of customers' research in academia and industry, including cutting-edge technologies for use in molecular diagnostics and nucleic-acid vaccines development. Guided by our founding principles, NEB proactively invests in efforts to improve the well-being of our employees, surrounding communities, as well as the future of our planet. NEB remains a privately held company with global reach, supported by our headquarters in Ipswich, MA, USA, subsidiary offices in 11 countries, and over 60 distribution partners around the world. For more information about New England Biolabs, visit www.neb.com.

