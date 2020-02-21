New England Biolabs® to Showcase Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Innovations at AGBT™ 2020

IPSWICH, Mass., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting will feature scientific presentations by NEB scientists and collaborators on discoveries that address challenges across the spectrum of next generation sequencing (NGS) applications.

Of particular note is the growing collection of RNA-seq sample prep reagents, including several advances in RNA depletion options. The NEBNext® portfolio of products includes kits for efficient and selective depletion of abundant rRNAs from human, mouse, rat and bacterial samples, as well as the removal of globin mRNAs and rRNAs from blood samples. For other sample types, a web-based design tool for customizable RNA depletion will be described.

This year's meeting will be held from February 23 – 26, in Marco Island, Florida, and NEB's base will be the Osprey 4 suite.

Presentations:

Monitoring Cell-free Methylation Changes

with Enzymatic Conversion to Assess

Response to Cancer Treatments Nicole Lambert, Ph.D., Lexent Bio Tuesday's Bronze Sponsor Workshop Enhancing Transcript Detection Across

Species: Removing Abundant RNAs from

your Sample of Interest Keerthana Krishnan, Ph.D., New England Biolabs, Inc. Tuesday, February 25th, 8:00 – 8:30 AM, Osprey 4.



EM-seq: Bisulfite-free Methylation Analysis Louise Williams, Ph.D., New England Biolabs, Inc. Wednesday, February 26th, 8:00 – 8:30 AM, Osprey 4.

A number of posters will be presented during the conference (see below) and also displayed in Osprey 4. There will be several opportunities to meet with our Development Scientists and learn about NEB's latest technology advances, including:

RNA depletion

NEBNext RNA depletion products offer specific and efficient depletion of abundant RNAs, from your most challenging samples. Visit our suite to discuss our upcoming custom solution.

EM-seq

NEBNext Enzymatic Methyl-seq (EM-seq) products provide an enzymatic alternative to bisulfite sequencing, and enables detection of more CpGs with fewer sequence reads. Stop by our posters to learn how it can change methylome analysis with challenging samples, including low input, cfDNA and FFPE.

Indexes

Stop by for details on UMIs and other upcoming multiplexing options

New technologies for long-read sequencing applications

View our posters and chat with our scientists about our new developments in this area.

Conference posters:

A Novel Reverse Transcriptase for Nanopore Direct Sequencing with

Significantly Improved RNA 5´Coverage Luo Sun, et al.



Construction of Single-cell NGS Libraries Using Standard DNA

Library Preparation Techniques Lynne Apone, et al.



A Customizable Approach for Selective Removal of Abundant RNAs

Enhances the Sensitivity of Transcript Detection Across Species Deyra Rodiguez, et al.



Low-input Enzymatic Methyl-seq Louise Williams, et al.

An evening with NEBNext scientists

NEB will also host a "NEBNext Soiree" cocktail event to provide conference attendees an opportunity to engage with NEBNext scientists, as well as a chance to win raffle prizes, on Monday, February 24th at 9:30 pm in the Osprey 4 Suite.

Complete information on NEB's activities at the 2020 AGBT conference, can be found here.

For more information on the NEBNext portfolio of reagents for sample preparation, visit www.NEBNext.com

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and seven subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

NEB®, NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS®, and NEBNEXT® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc. EM-SEQ™ and ULTRA™ are trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc. AGBT™ is a trademark of The Genome Partnership.

