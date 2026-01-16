New England Consumer Alliance: Hannaford Charging Low-Income Communities 25% More for the Same Groceries, New Analysis Finds

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released by the New England Consumer Alliance finds that Hannaford charges materially higher prices for the same grocery basket in lower-income Maine communities than in wealthier ones, raising serious questions about pricing practices at one of New England's largest grocery chains.

The Hannaford 'Poverty Tax' Report by New England Consumer Alliance

Shoppers in lower-income, rural Hannaford communities are paying about 25 percent more for the same groceries than shoppers in wealthier, urban areas. That difference could add up to more than $3,000 per person per year for families already struggling with rising costs.

"We undertook this analysis after hearing an outpouring of concern from customers, especially seniors and people on fixed incomes, who told us Hannaford prices were becoming unaffordable in communities with no other options," said the New England Consumer Alliance. "In many rural Maine towns, Hannaford is the only grocery store, giving it unchecked pricing power. The consistent, double-digit price gap NECA's research found reflects Hannaford's abuse of these monopoly conditions and cannot plausibly be explained by supply-chain costs."

These findings echo a recent national scandal involving Stop & Shop, the sister company of Hannaford, both owned by European conglomerate Ahold Delhaize. A study by youth researchers found Stop & Shop charged 18 percent more in a largely minority, working-class Boston neighborhood than in a nearby affluent suburb.

The study drew national attention and prompted numerous U.S. Senators and Congress members to demand answers from Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller, warning that such pricing places "significant burdens on already-struggling consumers." A follow-up study found Stop & Shop continued price gouging despite the warning.

"This research shows Hannaford and its European owner, Ahold Delhaize, still have not gotten the message that New Englanders will not tolerate discriminatory pricing tactics," said the New England Consumer Alliance. "It's shameful that the same 'poverty tax' is now appearing under another banner in another region."

The analysis is part of the New England Consumer Alliance's ongoing What Happened to Hannaford? campaign, which examines rising prices, declining quality, and unethical corporate practices, and calls on Hannaford and its European owner, Ahold Delhaize, to immediately end pricing structures that harm low-income communities.

