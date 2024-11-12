New England Cruise and Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) Expands Its Capabilities with the Acquisition of the Assets of Total Benefit Solutions, LLC and Affiliates

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerage, underwriting and consulting facilities, announced the acquisition of the assets of Total Benefit Solutions, LLC (TBS), a premier insurance brokerage that specializes in group health insurance tailored for small- to mid-sized businesses operating both in the U.S. and internationally.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, TBS is recognized industry-wide as a best-in-class general agency (GA) with exclusive contracts with leading carriers such as Aetna. TBS offers a unique service model catering to multinational employers with employees in the U.S., efficiently pricing and quoting this niche through their proprietary Quoting Underwriting Business Engine (QUBE).

"Total Benefit Solutions is a standout in the marketplace, recognized for its client-centric health insurance solutions and strong carrier relationships," said Chris Treanor, CEO and President of SPG. " We found the ideal partner in TBS to drive forward our expansion and innovation in this area.

Mike Crosetto and John Henry, Co-Presidents of TBS, shared their enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "Joining SPG is a transformative step for our company. This partnership allows us to leverage SPG's robust resources and network, accelerating our growth and enhancing the breadth of services we can offer. We are excited about our future as part of the SPG family and the additional value we can deliver to our clients."

This acquisition introduces a new platform for SPG, marking a key expansion in its portfolio. Under the continued leadership of Mike Crosetto and John Henry, TBS will collaborate with SPG to enhance the health insurance platform, diversifying SPG's offerings and strengthening its position as a leader in the specialty insurance sector.

About Specialty Program Group LLC

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About Total Benefit Solutions

Total Benefit Solutions is dedicated to providing group health plans that offer extensive choice and flexibility for small- to mid-sized businesses and organizations across the U.S. and globally. Known for its innovative approach and strong customer service, TBS has been a preferred partner in health insurance solutions. For more information, please visit tbsmga.com

