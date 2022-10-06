New England Employee Benefits Council Elects New President and Five New Board of Director Members

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New England Employee Benefits Council (NEEBC) is leveraging its board to strengthen and reimagine its mission and content. As a leading source of unbiased employee benefits and total rewards education, thought leadership and professional development opportunities, NEEBC today announced the appointment of a new president and five new directors.

NEEBC elected Erin Lenox, head of commercial and national markets for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, as president. With over 20 years of experience working in the health insurance and employee benefits industry and five years serving on NEEBC's board, including marshalling its strategic plan, Erin is well positioned to champion a reimagined NEEBC.

"It's been an honor to serve on NEEBC's board for the last five years, and now, I'm excited to take on this new role as president," said Lenox. "NEEBC plays a critical role in the employee benefits community, and its mission of supporting employee benefits professionals and providing robust thought leadership is critically important to the collective goals of providing affordable, equitable health care and total rewards offerings. I look forward to collaborating with the NEEBC community, the board, and other key stakeholders to continue advancing NEEBC's efforts."

The new Board of Director members include, in alphabetical order:

Alexa Baggio , founder & CEO, PERKS Showcase™ & People Ops Society (POPS)

, founder & CEO, PERKS Showcase™ & People Ops Society (POPS) Patrick Cahill , president, commercial markets, Point32Health

, president, commercial markets, Point32Health Peter Kilmartin , SVP, N.E. practice leader – Health Solutions, Aon

, SVP, N.E. practice leader – Health Solutions, Aon Jessica Lord , director, benefits & wellbeing, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

, director, benefits & wellbeing, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Mim Minichiello , president, employee benefits, HUB International N.E.

"I am thrilled about NEEBC's new president and board members. Having had the opportunity to work with each of them, either in my current position and/or prior role leading Human Resources at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, I know firsthand the unique perspective, expertise and energy these individuals bring to the board," said Robin Antonellis, executive director of NEEBC. "With their addition, NEEBC has gained deeply strategic and highly knowledgeable business-driven leaders from a wide range of industries and organizations, including those with under 2,000 employees, which is a prioritized market segment for 2022 and beyond. I'm eager for the NEEBC community to benefit from their new roles and enthusiastically welcome them to the board."

These new members join an impressive roster of Benefits, Rewards and other HR leaders from employers and service providers throughout New England that comprise NEEBC's volunteer board of directors. With gratitude, NEEBC recognizes Jack Myers for his stellar contributions to NEEBC as president since 2019, as well as Jim Sullivan who has ably served as past president and Teri Weber, now emerita, for her 12 exceptional years as a board and executive committee member. Learn more about the NEEBC board of directors and directors emeriti here.

About the New England Employee Benefits Council (NEEBC)

Established over 40 years ago, NEEBC is a Concord, Massachusetts nonprofit and the region's leading source of unbiased employee benefits and total rewards education and information. NEEBC's almost 5,000 community members include employers and providers of benefits consulting and services throughout New England. NEEBC's educational programs are offered with in-person and/or virtual attendance options, feature cutting-edge discussions on the hottest topics, legislation, regulations and case studies in employee benefits and total rewards. Follow NEEBC on LinkedIn and Twitter. Learn about the benefits of membership and educational and professional development opportunities at www.neebc.org or reach out to us via email [email protected].

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts; New England Employee Benefits Council