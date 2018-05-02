New England Fertility Welcomes Hyacinth Nicole Browne, M.D.

Gad Lavy, M.D., F.A.C.O.G, NEF medical director and founder, said, "New England Fertility is proud to bring Dr. Browne on board. Her expertise expands the services and personalized care we provide, broadening our reach in helping patients build families."

Double board-certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility as well as obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Browne earned her medical degree from Yale School of Medicine and her bachelor's degree in chemistry from Dartmouth College. She completed her residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, and a combined fellowship at the National Institutes of Health, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, National Naval Medical Center, and Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.

Dr. Browne has been published in a multitude of fertility publications, including The Female Patient, Fertility and Serility and Obstetrics and Gynecology. Numerous presentations and lectures, and her awards in medicine, research and academia have additionally established Dr. Browne as a leader in fertility health.

"I am excited to share my knowledge and experience in Connecticut," said Dr. Browne, whose areas of expertise include polycystic ovarian syndrome and infertility, identifying key markers in evaluating fertility, egg donation and surrogacy, and fertility preservation via egg freezing.

With three locations throughout Connecticut, NEF offers patients extensive service options including in vitro fertilization, preimplantation genetic testing, elective egg freezing, an in-house egg donor agency and gestational surrogacy program, and fertility preservation for oncology patients. NEF's team -- which includes clinicians, patient care coordinators, genetic counselors and insurance specialists -- is dedicated to providing compassionate, individualized care that prioritizes patient outcomes and experiences.

About New England Fertility:

New England Fertility is a premier international destination for families pursuing fertility treatment. Led by world-renowned reproductive endocrinologists, Dr. Gad Lavy and Dr. Nicole Browne, the state-of-the-art center provides superior, personalized reproductive care. New England Fertility was the first non-hospital-based outpatient in vitro fertilization center in the state of Connecticut, as well as the first infertility treatment center in Connecticut to have a baby born from a cryopreserved egg. The practice serves international and local patients, including Connecticut and New York Area suburbs such as Westchester, Fairfield County, New Haven County, Litchfield County, providing a full range of innovative fertility therapies such as intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), and gestational surrogacy, egg donation and egg freezing.

