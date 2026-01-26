New England Latina Leadership Institute Produces Research Reports Tackling Critical Issues Impacting the Latino Community in Connecticut

Applications open for next institute's cohort beginning in March 2026

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latinas in Leadership Institute, a non-profit organization headquartered in Connecticut, has made available a collection of detailed research reports, offering critical insights into various challenges confronting the Latino community within Connecticut and beyond its borders. These reports, developed in collaboration with the University of Connecticut's El Instituto|Puerto Rican Studies Initiative, provide a community-centered perspective on significant societal issues.

Organizations, libraries, foundations, and industry sectors seeking data-driven insights to inform their strategic planning and community engagement efforts are encouraged to explore these valuable resources. Access the full collection of research reports by visiting the Latinas in Leadership Institute website at www.latinasinleadership.world

"Our collaboration with the University of Connecticut's El Instituto|Puerto Rican Studies Initiative has been instrumental in producing 16 impactful reports, which analyze disparities in education, health inequity, financial literacy/wealth management, lack of voting and the underrepresentation of Latinas on boards, commissions and in politics," said Marilyn Alverio, CEO Latinas in Leadership Institute. "We are now transitioning these comprehensive findings into policy briefs, embarking on a crucial journey to partner with local legislators to integrate our research into new or existing bills, aiming to affect tangible and lasting policy change." she continued

The research capstone serves as the culminating experience within the civic engagement pillar of the Institute's six-month women's leadership and advocacy certificate program. Each cohort, composed of sixteen participants, is organized into four teams, with each team taking one of the topics mentioned earlier resulting in a report. The methodology used includes Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved protocol, structured interviews, guided subject matter experts in each field and are carried out with the support of research graduate students from the University of Connecticut. According to Dr. Venator Santiago, Executive Director of El Instituto/PRSI, "the initiative is dedicated to generating meaningful data—drawing from sources such as the US Census and custom-designed surveys—to inform ongoing conversations about civic engagement and community development."

Since the program's inception, the Institute has generated a substantial body of work, documenting crucial information on a range of topics:

Education Disparities: Investigating systemic issues affecting educational attainment and opportunities.

Lack of Voting: Analyzing factors contributing to lower voter participation rates.

These reports are distinctive because they are crafted from the lived experiences and perspectives of community members, incorporating the surveys and interviews to capture authentic narratives. This approach ensures the findings resonate directly with the populations they represent. To date, the Institute has produced sixteen such reports, with six of these valuable publications having been featured in various industry magazines, further disseminating their important conclusions. The next phase involves transforming these studies into policy briefs and collaborating with local legislators to consider their integration into existing bills or to propose new legislation for impactful policy change.

Foundation, State Grants and Corporate Support for this program has been made possible by a diverse collaboration of stakeholders including, The State of Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, VOYA Foundation, Liberty Bank Foundation, ION Bank Foundation, Hartford Gives Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater New Haven, Fairfield County Foundation, Connecticut Health Foundation and M&T Bank Foundation. In addition, a number of Corporations and agencies have identified candidates in their organizations to participate in the program that offers a competitive tuition of $6,500 with financial support for women from various sectors without professional development budgets.

The Latinas in Leadership mission is to Build Latina Leadership…. Creating Lasting Impact Beyond Limits. To address the Latina leadership gap in the U.S., we are resolute in inspiring, motivating and providing tools that enable Latinas to succeed as influential leaders and advocates.

