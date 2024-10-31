New England Law | Boston Alumna Amy L. Blake Confirmed as Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Appeals Court

Chief Justice Blake is the first woman to lead the Appeals Court

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Law | Boston is honored to share that Amy L. Blake, alumna of the school and former adjunct faculty member, has been confirmed as Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Appeals Court following a review of her nomination by the Governor's Council. Chief Justice Blake has served as an associate justice on the Appeals Court for a decade.

Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Appeals Court Amy L. Blake

"Our congratulations to the Honorable Amy L. Blake on her appointment to Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Appeals Court," noted Allison M. Dussias, Acting Dean and Professor of Law, New England Law | Boston. "During her time at New England Law, Chief Justice Blake exhibited her considerable intellect and skill, first as a student, and, later, as a jurist, lawyer, and lecturer. We are extremely proud to have played a small part in this historic achievement." As a student at the institution, Chief Justice Blake was named a New England Scholar and awarded the Amos L. Taylor Award for Excellence in Achievement.

Prior to her appointment to the Appeals Court in 2014, Chief Justice Blake served as an associate justice of the Probate and Family Court from 2008-2014. She was previously a partner at Casner & Edwards, LLP; an associate and partner at White, Inker & Aronson; an associate at Yasi & Yasi, PC; and an assistant district attorney for the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Chief Justice Blake is the District One Director of the National Association of Women Judges, a fellow of the Massachusetts Bar Foundation, and an associate editor of the Massachusetts Law Review. Chief Justice Blake has previously been named Jurist of the Year by the Middlesex County Bar Association, and Lawyer of the Year by the North Shore Women Lawyers' Association. She has also received the Distinguished Jurist Award from the Massachusetts Association of Women Lawyers.

