New England Law | Boston Announces New Dean for 2025

Colonel James H. Kennedy III transitioning from Air Force Judge Advocate General's School to lead law school in January 2025

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of New England Law | Boston has selected Colonel James H. Kennedy III to lead the institution as its next dean. Effective at the start of the spring semester in 2025, Colonel Kennedy will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and dean, after having served as the Commandant of the Air Force Judge Advocate General's School (AFJAGS) at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

Colonel James H. Kennedy III

"It is with genuine excitement and anticipation that we welcome Colonel Kennedy to the school," said Board of Trustees Chairman Albert A. Balboni '83. "Colonel Kennedy's wealth of experience providing legal education and training is unparalleled, and he brings a unique and impressive skill set to the institution. Our mission continues to be to support and prepare students so that they become both successful law professionals and upstanding community members. That legacy is in excellent hands with Colonel Kennedy."

As Commandant of the AFJAGS, Colonel Kennedy led a team of military and civilian professionals providing legal education and training for approximately 20,000 legal professionals, commanders, and other leaders throughout the Air and Space Forces and the Department of Defense. Other assignments included service as Staff Judge Advocate, Headquarters United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (HQ-USAFE-AFAFRICA) and Director, Air Force Acquisition/Commercial Law and Litigation Directorate (AF/JAQ, AFLOA, JAQ). Colonel Kennedy has received many awards throughout his highly decorated career, including the Legion of Merit Award (2019, 2023, and 2024) and the American Bar Association's Award for the Most Outstanding Career of a Judge Advocate (2019).

Colonel Kennedy was born in Taunton, Mass., and earned his BA in Political Science at Boston College. He received his JD from Syracuse University College of Law in 1996 before beginning active duty in February 1997. He is a member of the California State Bar and is also admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court.

"I am humbled and honored to take on the role of dean at New England Law | Boston, and I am eager to help guide this outstanding group of students, faculty, and staff into a new era for this historic law school, while also working to maintain the qualities that make the school so special to alumni," said Kennedy. "Together we will create a unique and vibrant culture at New England Law | Boston that will meet the needs of its entire community and provide growth opportunities for everyone involved with the institution."

We are excited to welcome Colonel Kennedy to our law school on November 20. Following a brief transition period, Colonel Kennedy will become Dean of New England Law | Boston in January 2025.

We wish to thank Acting Dean Allison M. Dussias for her outstanding leadership during this search and transition. Acting Dean Dussias will continue in the role during the fall 2024 semester and will serve as Associate Dean beginning in the spring 2025 semester.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND LAW | BOSTON

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-educational student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and 99 practice areas. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu.

