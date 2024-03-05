New England Law | Boston Announces Plans for 2024 Law Day Banquet and Barrister's Ball

Kimberly S. Budd, Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, to Address Friends, Alumni, Faculty, and Staff at April 5th Event

BOSTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Law | Boston will hold its annual Law Day Banquet and Barrister's Ball on Friday, April 5th, 2024 at the Westin Copley Place, Boston. The evening is an annual commemoration to celebrate the rule of law and cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal system. Friends of New England Law | Boston will join students, alumni, faculty, and staff for the event, which will feature the Honorable Kimberly S. Budd, the 38th Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, as keynote speaker.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court Kimberly S. Budd

Chief Justice Budd was appointed as an Associate Justice by Governor Charlie Baker in 2016, and four years later was elevated to the leadership position she now holds. As such, Chief Justice Budd became the first African American woman to serve at the helm of the Commonwealth's third branch of government.

Prior to her initial appointment to the bench in 2009, Chief Justice Budd worked in the General Counsel's Office of Harvard University, and later directed the Community Values Program at Harvard Business School. She then was appointed to the Superior Court by Governor Deval Patrick, and in her last year as a trial court judge on that bench, served as the Regional Administrative Justice in Middlesex County.

"It is our privilege to host the Law Day Banquet and we are honored to welcome Chief Justice Budd to celebrate this annual event with our students, staff, and faculty," said Allison Dussias, Acting Dean and Professor of Law, New England Law | Boston. "Law Day is a unique opportunity to reflect on fundamental questions about democracy and the rule of law, and to appreciate the freedoms that our nation has enjoyed for nearly 250 years. We look forward to bringing our community together on April 5th."

Law Day was established in 1958 by proclamation of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Celebrated annually by the nation's legal community and the general public, it promotes awareness of our country's laws and justice system and the role they play in maintaining the freedoms we enjoy. Nationwide, Law Day celebrations include events at law schools, court houses, bar associations, secondary schools, and community centers.

For 2024, the Law Day theme is "Voices of Democracy" - encouraging Americans to participate in the 2024 elections by deepening their understanding of the electoral process; discussing issues in honest and civil ways; turning out to vote; and, finally, helping to move the country forward after free and fair elections. In this way, Americans ensure that our government remains responsive to the wishes of the people.

Past New England Law | Boston Law Day speakers include: John G. Roberts, Jr., Chief Justice of the United States; Joseph P. Kennedy III, U.S. House of Representatives, Massachusetts; and Roderick L. Ireland, former Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND LAW | BOSTON

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-educational student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and all areas of practice. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu.

SOURCE New England Law | Boston