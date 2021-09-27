New England Law | Boston Launches New Tax Law Certificate Program

A Tax Law certificate at New England Law | Boston gives students targeted real-world experience in a competitive field. Tweet this

The program will be directed by Professor Wilton B. Hyman, who also serves as a co-advisor for the school's Small Firm Practice concentration. Professor Hyman has deep expertise in tax law and policy, the intersection of tax law and race, and health care law. He is the author of several articles on tax issues and the black business community.

"New England Law has a deep, rich history of preparing and educating law students who pursue successful tax law careers in private practice and in government, and who choose to further their education through the pursuit of advanced degrees in taxation," said Hyman. "Our new Tax Law certificate program expands our tax course offerings and will provide our students with exposure to a greater number of tax law disciplines, and to cutting-edge and emerging tax issues."

Students may earn a certificate concurrently with their Juris Doctorate (JD) degree by completing a designated number of credits with a specified GPA in program-specific courses. Each certificate program also has a required experiential learning component, which includes internships, clinics, moot court/mock trial competitions, and other options.

Certificate programs enable students to gain targeted real-world experience in competitive legal fields. With the most recent addition, New England Law now offers certificates in five disciplines:

Compliance and Risk Management

Criminal Practice and Procedure

Immigration Law

Intellectual Property Law

Tax Law

For more information about certificate programs at New England Law, visit www.nesl.edu/certificates .

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND LAW | BOSTON

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-ed student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and 99 practice areas. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu .

SOURCE New England Law | Boston

Related Links

http://www.nesl.edu

