New England Law | Boston Law Day Banquet and Barrister's Ball Welcomes Distinguished Friends and Colleagues, Features the Honorable David A. Lowy as Keynote Speaker

BOSTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Law | Boston held its annual Law Day Banquet and Barrister's Ball on March 31, an evening dedicated to highlighting the legal profession's central role in fostering the mutual respect and thoughtful communication that lies at the heart of a strong democracy. Friends of the law school joined students, alumni, faculty, and staff for the event, which featured the Honorable David A. Lowy, Associate Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, as keynote speaker.

Massachusetts Judicial Court Associate Justice David A. Lowy addresses attendees at New England Law's Law Day banquet.

Law Day was established in 1958 by proclamation of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Celebrated annually by the nation's legal community and the general public, it promotes awareness of our country's laws and justice system and the role they play in maintaining the freedoms we enjoy. Nationwide, Law Day celebrations include events at law schools, court houses, bar associations, secondary schools, and community centers. These observances serve to expand our understanding of our legal system and to remind us that while the principles embodied in the observance are constant, their vitality cannot be taken for granted but must be nurtured throughout the year.

Past New England Law | Boston Law Day speakers include: John G. Roberts, Jr., Chief Justice of the United States; Joseph P. Kennedy III, U.S. House of Representatives, Massachusetts; and Roderick L. Ireland, former Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. This year's event was held on March 31 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. Joining the head table, in addition to Justice Lowy, were:

Albert A. Balboni, Chairman, New England Law | Boston; Matthew Bramall, Co-Chair, Social Affairs Committee, Student Bar Association; The Honorable Kimberly S. Budd; Chief Justice, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court; Rachelle Cohen, Assistant Editorial Page Editor, Boston Globe; The Honorable Robert J. Cordy, Associate Justice (Retired), Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court; Barry A. Feinstein, Principal, The Law Offices of Barry Feinstein & Affiliates P.C.; Lisa Freudenheim, Dean and Professor of Law, New England Law | Boston; The Honorable Serge Georges Jr., Associate Justice, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court; The Honorable Mark V. Green, Chief Justice, Massachusetts Appeals Court; Itorie Hall, President, Student Bar Association; The Honorable Edward F. Harrington, Senior Judge, United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts; Victoria Hunter, Co-Chair, Social Affairs Committee, Student Bar Association; The Honorable Scott L. Kafker, Associate Justice, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court; The Honorable Jeffrey A. Locke, Chief Justice, Massachusetts Trial Court; The Honorable Amy L. Nechtem, Chief Justice, Massachusetts Juvenile Court; Terrence Reidy, Secretary of Public Safety and Security; District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, Middlesex County for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts; and The Honorable Dalila Argaez Wendlandt, Associate Justice, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

Justice Lowy shared his thoughts on the Law Day theme with more than 800 guests. "Civility and debate allow those of us fortunate enough to live in a pluralistic and open society to join each other in a social compact and share in a community that respects diversity and disagreement," said Lowy. He encouraged New England Law students to take up the mantle of civil discourse. "We need you to stay in the room. We need you to encourage robust but respectful debate. And we need you to revive civility and reinvent the nature of engagement in the public square. You are the indispensable generation."

