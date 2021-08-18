New England Law | Boston Partners With Teletherapy Platform to Expand Access to Mental Health Support

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Law | Boston today announced a new initiative designed to enable more students to access mental health and counseling services. Through a partnership with Uwill, the fast-growing teletherapy offering focused on students, the institution will now enable all students to access on-demand counseling with licensed professionals through video, phone, chat, or message.

"Educating the next generation of lawyers means providing not only top-notch academics, but also the wraparound support that will help students stay on track, graduate, and pursue successful careers," said Lisa Freudenheim, Co-Acting Dean of New England Law. "At a time when the need for mental health support has never been more critical, this partnership will serve as New England Law's quick reaction force: enabling our students to get the help they need, when they need it."

New England Law launched the teletherapy program in response to growing demand for mental health support, which mirrors challenges faced by students across the country. Research suggests that nearly all law students experience significant stress, the most of any graduate school population — leading law schools nationwide to pursue new strategies to provide students with counseling support.

"As students across the country continue to struggle with mental health issues, institutions are in search of solutions that can boost the capacity, diversity, and immediacy of their therapy and counseling programs," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Technology can help accelerate the process by providing students with the type of support that works best for them, and matching them with licensed therapists who best fit their needs and preferences."

Designed to empower students by enabling them to evaluate and select mental health professionals of their choosing, Uwill is the only secure teletherapy platform to offer a full suite of communication modalities, including video, phone, chat, and messaging. The company works with a diverse cross-section of institutions, including Fairfield University, Stevens Institute of Technology, and the University of New Hampshire, to meet their students' unique mental health and counseling needs.

About New England Law | Boston

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-ed student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and 99 practice areas. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu.

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading teletherapy solution for colleges, high schools and students around the country. Utilizing proprietary technology, Uwill offers an immediate match to a diverse network of licensed therapists in all 50 states and more than 20 countries and facilitates a secure counseling environment with video, phone, chat, and messaging options. Uwill provides the most cost-effective way to complement a school's mental health offering and is a trusted partner of leading institutions including Fairfield University, Carthage College, Stevens Institute of Technology, American Public University System, and the University of New Hampshire. Uwill is also the exclusive education teletherapy partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com.

SOURCE Uwill

Related Links

https://www.uwill.com

