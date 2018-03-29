New England Law | Boston Reveals Plans for 2018 Law Day Banquet

Judge Hardiman has served as United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit since 2007. Prior to becoming a federal appellate judge, he served as a trial judge on the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Earlier this year, he was a leading candidate to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the United States Supreme Court, which resulted in national recognition and news coverage.

In 2008, Chief Justice John Roberts appointed Judge Hardiman to the Information Technology Committee of the Judicial Conference of the United States. Judge Hardiman was appointed Chairman of the IT Committee in 2013, and he continues to serve in that capacity.

"We are fortunate to have such a distinguished individual celebrate our signature annual event with us," said Dean John F. O'Brien. "Judge Hardiman's successes and contributions to the legal community are exceptional and should be celebrated. The insight he'll share at our Law Day celebration will be valuable not only to our rising law students, but to the entire New England Law community."

Before taking the bench, Judge Hardiman was in private practice in Washington, D.C. from 1990-1992 and in Pittsburgh from 1992-2003. A member of the American Law Institute, he teaches a seminar on Advanced Constitutional Law at Duquesne University School of Law. He is a 1987 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a 1990 graduate of the Georgetown University Law Center.

The 2018 Law Day Banquet will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a welcome reception, followed by dinner and Judge Hardiman's keynote address. For more information, please visit here.

