NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK DRAKE MAYE NAMED HONORARY CHAIR OF 25TH ANNIVERSARY BEST BUDDIES CHALLENGE: HYANNIS PORT PRESENTED BY JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS, SHAW'S AND STAR MARKET FOUNDATION AND THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.

BOSTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is pleased to announce that the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye will serve as Honorary Chair of the 25th Anniversary Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, presented by Jersey Mike's Subs, Shaw's and Star Market Foundation and The TJX Companies, Inc. More than 1,500 people are expected to participate in the Challenge – a charity ride, run, and walk to benefit Best Buddies International.

"Best Buddies is thrilled to commemorate the 25th anniversary of our Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, an event that was chaired by Tom Brady for 20 years and alone raised over $100 million for Best Buddies programs," said Anthony K. Shriver, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Best Buddies International. "Additionally, we are incredibly grateful to celebrate this year's event with New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye serving as our Honorary Chair. Drake will bring a new level of energy and excitement to our event, and we look forward to building a long-lasting friendship with him to keep pushing our mission forward in the years to come."

The Challenge kicks off on Friday, May 31 with a reception at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. On Saturday, June 1, hundreds of cyclists, including cycling legend Alberto Contador – winner of all three Grand Tours - the Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, and the Tour de France – and professional cyclist Cam Wurf will take the starting line at the JFK Library for the picturesque 100-mile ride portion of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, from Boston to Hyannis Port. The Challenge is open to participants of all ages and abilities and is designed to showcase the Best Buddies mission in action. It also features alternative 55 and 20-mile cycling routes, and a 5K run or walk option.

During the Challenge, Drake will interact with fans and supporters of Best Buddies at each of the weekend's festivities, including a New England-style clambake and a private concert by guitar legend Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, at Craigville Beach. Best Buddies and Drake Maye will bring back the legendary football toss, a tradition initiated by former Honorary Chair and Best Buddies Global Ambassador Tom Brady. Drake will also play golf with some of Best Buddies' top supporters at the Hyannis Port Golf Club, capping off a weekend filled with fun, friendship and inclusion in support of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To join Team Drake Maye, please register HERE.

This year's Challenge sponsors include: Presenting Sponsors Jersey Mike's Subs, Shaw's and Star Market Foundation and The TJX Companies, Inc.; Hyannis Port Club Sponsors BODYARMOR - The Official Water & Sports Beverage Partner of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, Wells Fargo, WHDH/Channel 7; Cape Club Sponsors Coca-Cola - The Official Beverage Partner of Best Buddies, Planned Lifetime Assistance Network (PLAN) of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Inc., and Volvo Car USA; Craigville Beach Club Sponsors Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Crescent Capital Partners, Greenberg Traurig, Morgan Stanley, Mark Edward Partners, Santana Team, ServiceNow, Sevita, Silicon Valley Bank, A Division of First Citizens Bank, Teddie Peanut Butter, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Media Sponsor WHDH/Channel 7 - The Official Media Sponsor of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port; Official Bike Sponsor Pinarello; In-Kind Sponsors Cape Air, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, and Harpoon Brewery - The Official Beer Sponsor of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL :

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' 12 formal programs — Elementary Schools, Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies®, Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters, Inclusive Living and Eunie's Buddies — engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 45 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly 1.3 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships.

SOURCE Best Buddies International