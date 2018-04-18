New England Patriots Team Up With Ticketmaster To Bring Fans More Ticketing Options Than Ever In 2018 Season

This partnership marks the first time the New England Patriots will allow fans to purchase and sell Patriots tickets on Patriots.com/tickets. The renewal also marks the Patriots' effort to transition to digital tickets. With digital ticketing, fans can use their mobile device to easily manage their verified tickets by downloading them to a digital wallet.

Patriots fans can visit Patriots.com for the safest ticket buying experience once the NFL's 2018 regular season schedule is released later this month.

"Ticketmaster's technology enables us to offer more tickets than ever before to our fans and we're excited to roll out this new platform when the 2018 schedule is announced," said Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer for the New England Patriots. "Our renewed partnership also means that Patriots fans can reap the many benefits of Ticketmaster's innovative digital ticketing system for all upcoming home games."

By implementing digital ticketing through the brand's partnership extension with the NFL, Patriots fans will find it easier than ever to buy, sell and transfer their 100% verified tickets for games at Gillette Stadium.

"The New England Patriots are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL, and we're proud to extend our partnership with them to bring the safety and convenience of digital ticketing to their fans," said Greg Economou, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sports for Ticketmaster North America. "After the 2018 NFL schedule goes live, Patriots fans will have access to significantly more tickets than in previous years while enjoying the best ticket buying experience possible."

In 2017, Ticketmaster and the National Football League extended their partnership , paving the way for the first league-wide fully digital ticketing system in sports. Ticketmaster will power the NFL's official ticketing marketplace for primary and resale tickets, provide season ticket holders the exclusive ability to resell tickets directly through season ticket account manager, and deliver real-time insights and analytics to teams to better serve their fans.

