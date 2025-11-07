New England Realty Associates LP Announces Fourth-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

News provided by

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Nov 07, 2025, 16:52 ET

ALLSTON, Mass., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 31, 2025, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of December 16, 2025. The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $12.00 per Unit. The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.40. Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

New England Realty Associates LP Announces Third-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

On September 30, 2025, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited...

New England Realty Associates LP Announces Second-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

On May 30, 2025, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics