New England Realty Associates LP Announces Third-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

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New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Aug 07, 2026, 13:59 ET

ALLSTON, Mass., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30, 2026, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of September 15, 2026. The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $12.00 per Unit. The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.40. Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

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