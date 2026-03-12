New England Realty Associates LP Announces First-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Mar 12, 2026, 13:01 ET

ALLSTON, Mass., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, 2026, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of March 24, 2026.  The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $12.00 per Unit.  The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.40. Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

