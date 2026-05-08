New England Realty Associates LP Announces Second-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts
News provided byNew England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
May 08, 2026, 09:32 ET
ALLSTON, Mass., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, 2026, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of June 15, 2026. The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $12.00 per Unit. The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.40. Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".
SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
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