New England Solar Company Announces Name Change

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RevoluSun Massachusetts, a local solar company providing innovative solar solutions and installations, has announced that it will be changing its name from RevoluSun Massachusetts to Solaris Renewables, effective immediately.

The decision to change the company's name comes after careful consideration and the end of a partnership with its former parent company, RevoluSun Smart Home. Though the company is changing its name, the operation and team will remain the same. Solaris Renewables maintains its dedication to offering high-quality solar products and services to its customers.

"We are thrilled to announce this name change and are excited about the future of our company," said Matt Powers, CEO of Solaris Renewables. "With the rising costs of energy, we're grateful to continue helping people reduce their spending on electricity."

Both new and existing customers will receive the same excellent service and quality products they have come to expect from RevoluSun over the last decade. The company's website, email, and social media handles will also be updated to reflect the new name.

Solaris Renewables invites customers, partners, and community members to join them in celebrating this exciting new chapter in their journey toward a more sustainable future. The company remains committed to promoting the use of renewable energy and helping to create a cleaner and more sustainable planet.

About Solaris Renewables:

Solaris Renewables is a local solar company in Burlington, Massachusetts providing innovative solar solutions and installations to homeowners and businesses in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, and Maine. The company specializes in solar panel installation, maintenance, as well as energy storage and management solutions. Solaris Renewables is committed to helping customers save money on their energy bills, reduce their carbon footprint, and contribute to a cleaner future.

SOURCE Solaris Renewables