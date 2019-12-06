New England's Leading Urgent Care Provider ConvenientMD to Open Clinic in Saco, Maine

ConvenientMD provides convenient access to high-quality, affordable urgent care with the aim of revolutionizing the patient experience. All clinics are open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, and patients can just walk in without ever needing to make an appointment. Each location is staffed with a full medical team with decades of experience in urgent care, emergency room, and primary care settings. Insurances are accepted, but not required to be seen.

ConvenientMD's state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with X-ray imaging, lab, IV fluids/antibiotics as well as other on-site capabilities—making ConvenientMD an all-inclusive solution for treating a broad range of injuries and illnesses. The company also works to coordinate care with other area health providers—such as primary care physicians, specialists and hospitals—to ensure patients receive the most comprehensive care available to them.

"We're excited to be bringing ConvenientMD to Saco," says Max Puyanic, CEO of ConvenientMD. "Our clinics in Maine and throughout New England have been extremely well-embraced by the communities we serve, and we plan to deliver the same quality of service and treatment to Saco-area residents in December."

"We've built an exceptional team of physicians, providers, nurses and other medical professionals who look forward to revolutionizing healthcare and the patient experience at our newest clinic in Saco," says Gareth Dickens, Executive Chairman. "All of our clinics feature state-of-the-art technologies and capabilities, including on-site x-ray, lab, procedure rooms, IV fluid/antibiotic treatments, and EKGs."

ConvenientMD currently operates 20+ urgent care clinics in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts, with plans for additional locations throughout New England in 2020 and beyond. The Grand Opening date for ConvenientMD's Saco location is Wednesday, December 18th from 4:00-6:30pm—all are welcome to attend.

About ConvenientMD Urgent Care

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, ConvenientMD is a healthcare provider dedicated to delivering the best medical care and experience for patients throughout New England. By offering fast, quality care at an affordable rate, ConvenientMD is raising the bar for urgent care and reshaping the delivery of modern healthcare. Each urgent care center provides an advanced array of services—including X-rays, IVs, labs and minor surgery—as well as staff committed to following an innovative, full-service approach to satisfying patients' demands for convenient, compassionate treatment in an urgent care setting.

To learn more, please visit: www.convenientmd.com

SOURCE ConvenientMD

Related Links

http://www.convenientmd.com

