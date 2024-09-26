New England's Life Sciences, Medical, and Health Tech Pros: 'Mission-Driven High Performers'

Brodeur Partners Launches New Relevance Research at Inaugural TEDxNewEngland Conference Showcasing Insights into New England's Workforce in Science-Based Industries

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New England is one of the world's most dynamic life sciences environments, and its best and brightest minds are unique: They're mission-driven and optimistic about their ability to solve difficult science and healthcare challenges. While money is a motivator, they are much more attracted by inclusive, meaningful, and fun work environments. They feel prepared to put AI to work for noble purposes, but they are also concerned about the ethical implications of using AI in their field.

These are insights from a new Brodeur Partners Relevance research survey released at the inaugural TEDxNewEngland Conference, the region's premier independently organized TED conference dedicated to scientific discovery. Brodeur is an organizational partner of TEDxNewEngland.

Brodeur's "The State of New England's Life Sciences, Medical, and Health Tech Professionals" survey is aimed at helping the region's elite employers in life sciences, medicine, and health tech (LSMH) attract, recruit, and retain an all-star workforce. The findings come from an online survey conducted in late August of 222 LSMH professionals, half of whom live and work in New England and half in the rest of the country. As a benchmark, the survey also included 352 members of the general public.

"New England is where the best schools, students, graduates, candidates, and employers in life sciences, medicine, and health technology converge," said Andrea Coville, CEO of the integrated communications firm. "With candidates having so much choice, we want to help organizations win their share of the brilliant people who will change the trajectory of health care in the next few decades. When hiring, your brand, relevance, and communications strategies matter."

Mission-driven

The research reveals that New England's life sciences, medical, and health tech professionals are knowledgeable, ethical, and purpose-oriented. For example, when asked to weigh four factors in deciding a job offer, pay was less than a third (30%) in importance. Working in an inclusive, meaningful, and fun work environment drove 70% of their decision. Also, New England LSMH pros are more likely to follow the evidence than the fashion, with 49% saying they don't worry about how others view their decisions.

Bullish around cures

New Englanders working in the science-based fields are far more confident than the general public that scientific and medical research can address pressing environmental and health issues. They are particularly bullish on the ability of scientific and medical research to address chronic illness, anxiety, and mental and brain health, a key focus of the TEDxNewEngland event. Forty-nine percent (49%) of New Englanders working in a science-based profession are very or extremely confident that brain health can be improved and optimized in their lifetimes.

AI Readiness and Ambivalence

AI will transform the world, and many New Englanders say they are ready for it. Life sciences, medicine, and health tech workers are three times more likely (36%) than the general public (12%) to consider themselves well-prepared for artificial intelligence's challenges and opportunities. However, the readiness of the New England sciences community is far short of those outside the region. A full majority (54%) of professionals nationwide say they are extremely or very well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities of AI. At the same time, there's widespread concern about AI. Two-thirds (66%) of New Englanders say they are either very or somewhat concerned about the ethical implications of using AI in their fields.

TikTok headlines

Another surprising finding: New England LSMH pros are comfortable with social media as a source for science-related news. For example, they are five times more likely to use social media (32%) than newspapers (6%) to learn of developments in the sciences. Reputable scientific websites, of course, topped their list of relevant sources.

"These are just a few of myriad new insights we've gleaned about the New England science, medical, and health tech workforce," said Coville. "New England's professionals in these fields are mission-driven high performers who over-index in professional and scientific performance. They are open-minded and socially current yet scientifically practical, a perfect combination for our high-achieving talent market. We are fortunate to have them here in one of the world's centers of medical and biotech/pharma research and treatment."

Dive deeper

Brodeur's workforce profile data is valuable for executives, hiring managers, recruiters, placement offices, and students in the life sciences, medical, and health tech world. For an in-depth look at the research, sign up to receive Brodeur's latest whitepaper.

The research complements Brodeur's strategic creative discovery platform based on Relevance, defined as the ability to engage so thoroughly with audiences you can change their behavior. Coville has written two books on the subject.

As an organizational partner of TEDxNewEngland, Brodeur is invested in advancing the region's dominance in science and technology. Founded nearly four decades ago in Boston, Brodeur has helped blue-chip clients in the life sciences and healthcare industries enhance and sustain their relevance. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Brodeur as we broaden the reach and impact of our premier TEDx conference to a wider New England community," said Dmitri Gunn, Founder and Executive Director of TEDxNewEngland. "Brodeur's communications expertise and unique focus on creating brand relevance is perfectly suited for TEDxNewEngland as we advance our mission of bridging the gaps between science and the world through groundbreaking science and storytelling."

