New Enterprise Engagement Center at University of Texas Medical Branch Aims to Transform People Management

According to Dr. Ron McKinley, President and co-founder of the Center, Enterprise Engagement helps organizations profit from new people management standards for the first time required in ISO 9001 quality and 15 other ISO standards that apply to over 1.3 million companies worldwide. These requirements, he says, are fleshed out in new ISO 10018 quality people management standards that provide a systematic approach to engaging all stakeholders from which any organization can benefit.

Says McKinley, "While there is extensive proof of the connection between engaged employees, customers, and financial results, something is not working. Gallup surveys show that the number of engaged employees has remained below 40% for over a decade. With so many disengaged employees, it's no surprise that the American Customer Satisfaction Index has never risen above the mid-70% range in the same period. The money wasted on marketing and human resources programs is staggering considering the poor results."

What's the solution? Dr. McKinley believes the answer comes from the field of Enterprise Engagement, embodied in the principles of the new ISO 10018 quality people management standards. Explains Bruce Bolger, co-founder of the center, "ISO standards can do for people management what ISO 9000 standards have done for quality: apply a systematic approach to connecting the dots between what we do to engage all customers, distribution partners, employees, vendors, communities, volunteers, students, or constituents."

The center's activities include certification for ISO 10018 quality people management, oversight of the Enterprise Engagement Academy at EEA.tmlu.org and Enterprise Engagement: The Roadmap, 4th Edition textbook, and creation of a marketplace of experts and solution providers.

For more information, go to TheEEA.org.

CONTACT: Bruce Bolger at Bolger@TheEEA.org; 914-591-7600, ext. 230.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-enterprise-engagement-center-at-university-of-texas-medical-branch-aims-to-transform-people-management-300631618.html

SOURCE Enterprise Engagement Alliance

Related Links

http://TheEEA.org

