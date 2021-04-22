New Entuity innovations further simplify network performance and diagnostic monitoring

The pandemic caused an instant transition to entirely remote workforces, as well as a massive uptick in BYOD devices. Security and software-defined solutions were adopted with intensified frequency, and demand for expanded network access spiked. As organizations have progressively used the network in ways it wasn't planned for, the need for expanded network monitoring solutions became paramount.

To meet this increased demand, Park Place Technologies, a single source for award-winning data center hardware maintenance and a full suite of managed services, has launched Entuity Software Version 19, formerly Entuity Network Analytics. The new Entuity Software™ Network Monitoring tool release provides an innovative all-in-one approach – ensuring IT teams have the capability to discover and track their network infrastructure changes, take network devices and services under monitoring and management, roll out configuration updates, and monitor server and storage devices through a single dashboard.

"IT teams have seen their network perimeters rapidly expand with virtualization, cloud computing, and software-defined networks over the past few years. That excludes the rapid change the COVID-19 pandemic has also brought to IT infrastructures," said Kathie Lyons, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ParkView and Entuity. "One key piece of feedback we get from customers is that visibility is a significant challenge for them. Visibility into what's on their network, where it is on their network, and more importantly, how their network is changing. With this latest release, we've focused on bringing visibility of assets and network health to our customers while setting the stage for Server and Storage visibility."

The new software package offers a newly built Asset Management functionality, enhanced Discovery, new server and storage device monitoring and OS monitoring capabilities on Windows and Linux. These new features build on the award-winning enterprise monitoring and management solution.

Asset Management

The new Entuity Software package offers a single source for customer-discovered-and-managed assets, providing detailed reporting and an at-a-glance view of what is in the network. When new assets are discovered, they will appear flagged for users to quickly evaluate. From this view, users will be able to manage or unmanage assets all in one place.

Server and Storage Monitoring

Entuity can discover server infrastructure and storage assets, providing a list of assets directly to its built-in CMDB, where users can seamlessly decide which assets to take under monitoring management. Entuity monitors all the components of server and storage hardware, as well as OS and Virtual Machine instances. This gives users direct access to the health of their physical and virtual server assets and storage devices alongside its award-winning network performance data and event management capabilities.

