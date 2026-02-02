New Epic Artificial Intelligence Tool Transforms the Health Care Experience

GHC-SCW Becomes First Health Care Organization in the World to Adopt Epic's AI Charting Tool

Groundbreaking innovation allows providers to focus fully on patients, reduces burnout and transforms the care experience.

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (GHC-SCW) announced today that it is the first health care organization in the world to adopt Epic's new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Charting tool into their medical practice, marking a major innovation milestone in the future of patient-centered care and provider well-being.

Epic AI Charting uses secure, health care-specific artificial intelligence to draft visit notes as it listens to in-person or virtual visits, with patient consent. By reducing the need for providers to balance listening, typing and documentation during appointments, the tool allows clinicians to be fully present with patients while ensuring timely, accurate medical records.

"This technology fundamentally changes the experience of a health care visit," said Dr. Chris Kastman, Chief Medical Officer at GHC-SCW. "AI Charting supports our providers behind the scenes so they can focus on what matters most, including listening to their patients, building trust and making shared decisions together. It is a powerful example of how technology should enhance, not replace, human connection in health care."

GHC-SCW providers who were among the first in the world to integrate the use of Epic AI Charting into their practice report meaningful improvements in both patient care and their own well-being.

"It's changed my life and made note-writing so much easier," said Dr. Kate Ledford, GHC-SCW Provider and Associate Medical Director of Informatics and Population Health. "It's saving me time, which is great, but it's also saving my sanity and allowing me to give more attention directly to my patients."

"Beyond saving time and making note-writing easier, this tool has truly enhanced my experience of caring for patients. It has brought me back to why I went to medical school in the first place — to connect face-to-face with patients, not with a computer," said Dr. Matthew Swedlund, Senior Medical Director at GHC-SCW.

According to Epic's early impact data, clinicians using AI Charting reported:

Saving up to 60 minutes per day

Significant reductions in time spent on notes

Improvements in both clinician well-being and patient experience

"We worked side-by-side with clinicians at GHC-SCW to develop AI Charting," said Corey Miller, Vice President of Research and Development at Epic. "When they say it's improving their patient visits and working lives, it's a reminder of why we at Epic do what we do. Together, we've built something that's already making a real difference — and this is just the beginning."

GHC-SCW's role as an early innovator builds on a long history of leadership in health information technology. The organization was also the first health care organization in Wisconsin to implement the EpicCare electronic medical record in 2002 and MyChart in 2003, helping shape how patients and providers interact with digital health tools.

"Provider burnout has been a growing challenge across health care for years," said Dr. Mark Huth, President and Chief Executive Officer at GHC-SCW. "Epic AI Charting directly addresses that challenge while improving the patient experience. We are honored to partner with Epic on something so innovative and proud to once again help lead the industry forward."

About Epic AI Charting

Epic AI Charting is a HIPAA-compliant clinical documentation tool used only with patient consent. Visit recordings are stored securely for a limited time and are not used to train AI models. Providers remain fully responsible for reviewing, editing and finalizing all medical documentation.

About GHC-SCW

Proudly serving over 70,000 members, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (GHC-SCW) is Wisconsin's first, and Dane County's only, member-owned, non-profit health care cooperative, ensuring patients and members are at the top of the leadership chart, giving them a voice in their health care. Services extend across greater Dane County and select areas in South Central Wisconsin, offering insurance coverage and clinical care. Celebrating 50 years, GHC-SCW is the first health plan in Wisconsin to offer patients a money-back guarantee if they are dissatisfied with their experience at a GHC-SCW clinic. GHC-SCW is perennially a national leader in quality. In 2025, GHC-SCW achieved a 4.5 out of 5 rating among private commercial plans according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) report cards.

SOURCE Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin