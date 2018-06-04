New Episode of Digital Fashion and Entertainment Series, "Click My Closet," Premieres Monday, June 4th

The company's first fashion and entertainment series, "Click My Closet," gives viewers a peek into stars' homes and their personal closets, as celebs work with their trusted stylists to create looks for upcoming occasions. Uniquely combining entertainment and fashion content with clickable shopping, viewers can save, share and shop looks from the show.

The latest "Click My Closet" episode is roughly five minutes in length and features model Charlotte McKinney discussing her latest fashion needs with well-known celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly.

In the episode, McKinney showcases her closet full of laid-back looks that reflect her Malibu lifestyle, alongside party dresses, lace-up leather pants and her original "Guess Girl" denim jacket. Together, she and Reilly select three looks for different occasions from running down to the Malibu Country Mart, to girls' night out with her friends, to upcoming modeling auditions.

Originally launched with four premiere episodes on May 22, "Click My Closet" has featured actresses Ashley Greene and Jaime King, model Petra Nemcova and professional dancer Cheryl Burke discussing their various fashion needs with their long-time stylist friends, who come through with wardrobes wins. New episodes of the "Click My Closet" series will continue to be released through November and will integrate brand partners from fashion and retail to general market.

The "Click My Closet" digital site also offers behind-the-scenes clips from the making of the episodes and exclusive content for fans. In addition to instant clickable shopping, viewers can create an interactive virtual closet on the digital site, put together complete outfits, share the looks with friends on social media, and save them to come back later and purchase if they so choose.

"When I was approached with the opportunity to be a part of the 'Click My Closet' series, I loved the concept," said Charlotte McKinney. "I was excited to bring fans inside my home and my personal closet to see how I put together my looks. I also love the social media aspect of the series, which gives fans the chance to click, save and shop the same looks they see in my episode; I think that's very cool and unique."

The "Click My Closet" series is positioned as aspirational, yet accessible. Many viewers won't likely be able to afford every item featured, but each episode will contain a mix of clothing priced from mass-market to high-end.

"Recognizing the shift to digital-first distribution and a socially driven marketplace for content, Clickable Media Group is producing differentiated content that combines entertainment (viewing) and interactive (clickable) elements within its video programming" said George Greenberg, CEO of Clickable Media Group. "Each episode builds on a unique story that draws upon the lives, lifestyle and fashion of our celebrities' and explores the personal relationship with their trusted stylist."

"This is the first time that shopping technology, mobile video, and the ability to save and share items from a virtual closet have all been married together in one ecosystem, while also giving a glimpse into the celebrity-stylist relationship," said Gary Morgan, Co-Founder of "Click My Closet" and Clickable Media Group executive. "As the founder of Splash News, the leading photo and video agency serving the entertainment industry, we recognized that the most searched item for celebrity images was what they were wearing. This was the inspiration for Click My Closet, which gives consumers the ability to know exactly what a celebrity is wearing and shop that same look with one click."

"Click My Closet" is targeted toward millennial women age 18 to 35 and offers consumers a new and unique way to interact with celebrity fashion, engage with mobile entertainment content, and have access to personal styling, all through one digital platform.

For more information, visit:www.clickmycloset.com

Media Contact:

Shae Dewaal, sdewaal@rogersandcowan.com, 310.854.8178.

About Clickable Media Group

Clickable Media Group was established by Rogers & Cowan and the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), Gary Morgan and Greenberg Media Company in 2018 to develop custom media properties for the digital-first, socially-driven marketplace. Clickable Media Group produces unique and compelling content to create interactive user experiences that give consumers the ability to seamlessly save, share and purchase products across digital and social platforms.www.clickmycloset.com

About Rogers & Cowan

Rogers & Cowan is a leading entertainment PR and marketing communications agency connecting brands with the media, consumers and influencers that matter. R&C offers an insider's "POV" in creating distinctive integrated marketing campaigns that leverage the powerful marketing influences of the entertainment industry to drive strategic positioning, build brand awareness, increase consumer engagement, activate online communities and support product launches. The agency works with a diverse roster of clients ranging from A-list celebrities to content creators to consumer technology companies to construct traditional and social media campaigns that support brand initiatives and resonate with target audiences. http://www.rogersandcowan.com/. Follow us @RogersandCowan

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-episode-of-digital-fashion-and-entertainment-series-click-my-closet-premieres-monday-june-4th-300658654.html

SOURCE Clickable Media Group

Related Links

https://www.clickmycloset.com

