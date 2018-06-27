New Episode of Digital Fashion and Entertainment Series, "Click My Closet," Premiers Wednesday, June 27th

The company's first fashion and entertainment series, "Click My Closet," brings viewers inside stars' homes and their personal closets, showing fashionable celebs working with their trusted stylists to create different looks for upcoming occasions.

Optimized for mobile-video consumption, "Click My Closet" is the first digital platform of its kind in the marketplace, offering a unique combination of two core elements: entertainment content and clickable shopping. Viewers can click on individual items within the series to purchase the item, and/or have the item added to their virtual closet, where viewers can create head-to-toe "looks" on the platform, and then share those looks across social media for follower feedback.

The content-rich "Click My Closet" digital platform includes snackable bites of content, ranging from :30-second clips to full-length, five-minute episodes.

The site also offers expanded behind-the-scenes content from the episodes with exclusive clips, talent Q&A's, and the site's signature "Ask A Stylist" subscription feature, offering custom, personalized recommendations and feedback from top professional stylists.

Even more unique, the clickable and shoppable content of the "Click My Closet" platform goes beyond the digital episodes to include a "Street Style" photo gallery of celebrity looks, which users can click-to-know what their favorite celebrity is wearing in the image, following the link to purchase the desired items.

Expanding the stickiness of the platform even further, the site's interactive "Must Have's" section includes shoppable style recommendations that are curated by in-house "Click My Closet" fashion.

The latest "Click My Closet" episode features actress, model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo styling new looks with her friend and celeb stylist Maeve Reilly. In the episode, viewers get a sneak preview of Culpo's new fashion line and some of Culpo's favorite pieces in her closet. Viewers will see the duo put together a sporty, airport-look for an upcoming trip; a denim skirt and matching jacket for a daytime/work event; and a two-piece jumpsuit for a night out in Vegas, designed by one of Culpo's favorite designers, Raisa & Vanessa.

"I've always loved fashion and working with my stylist Maeve, so being a part of 'Click My Closet' was something I absolutely wanted to do," said Olivia Culpo. "I think it's amazing that viewers can purchase the exact looks from my episode, and also create their own looks to share on social."

Originally launched on May 22, "Click My Closet" has featured actresses Ashley Greene and Jaime King, models Petra Nemcova and Charlotte McKinney, and professional dancer Cheryl Burke. New episodes of the "Click My Closet" series will continue to be released through November and will integrate both high-end and mass-market brand partners from fashion and retail to general market.

"With increasing consumer migration toward mobile as the dominant platform for video consumption, along with the rapid development of social commerce, 'Click My Closet,' stands out in the digital landscape by offering the ability to both watch (entertaining content), and interact (click, save, share and shop), in a single user experience," said George Greenberg, CEO of Clickable Media Group. "While others in the market are offering one feature or the other, 'Click My Closet' is the first to offer both, all in one interactive ecosystem."

"As the founder of Splash News, the leading photo and video agency serving the entertainment industry, I recognized that the most searched item for celebrity images was what they were wearing," said Gary Morgan, Co-Founder of 'Click My Closet' and Clickable Media Group executive. "This was the inspiration for all the 'Click My Closet' content, which lets consumers know exactly what their favorite celebrity is wearing, and then gives them instant access to shopping that same look."

"Click My Closet" is targeted toward millennial women age 18 to 35 and offers consumers a new and unique way to interact with celebrity fashion; engage with mobile entertainment content; save, share and shop looks via social media; and have access to personal styling, all through one digital platform.

About Clickable Media Group

Clickable Media Group was established by Rogers & Cowan and the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), Gary Morgan and Greenberg Media Company in 2018 to develop custom media properties for the digital-first, socially-driven marketplace. Clickable Media Group produces unique and compelling content to create interactive user experiences that give consumers the ability to seamlessly save, share and purchase products across digital and social platforms.

About Rogers & Cowan

Rogers & Cowan is a leading entertainment PR and marketing communications agency connecting brands with the media, consumers and influencers that matter. R&C offers an insider's "POV" in creating distinctive integrated marketing campaigns that leverage the powerful marketing influences of the entertainment industry to drive strategic positioning, build brand awareness, increase consumer engagement, activate online communities and support product launches.

