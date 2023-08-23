NEW EPISODE OF EARTH WITH JOHN HOLDEN AIRS AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The docu-series EARTH with John Holden airs Sunday, August 27th at 5:00 pm ET on Fox Business Network; Sunday, September 3rd at 3:30 pm ET and Sunday, September 10th at 3:30 pm ET on Bloomberg TV; and Sunday, September 3rd at 10:00 am ET on BNN Bloomberg Canada. EARTH with John Holden is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube. 

In this episode, viewers find out how ANJ Group produces sustainable palm oil, Milestone Environmental Services permanently sequesters oil drilling waste, Teck Resources keeps public areas safer from disease, Schnitzer Steel transforms cars into infrastructure, and Anchor Packaging improves food package recycling.

First, John travels to Belitung Island, Indonesia to learn how ANJ Group produces palm oil, used in food, soaps, and cosmetics – while conserving energy and water, and protecting endangered rainforest.

Next, John travels to West Texas to explore how Milestone Environmental Services sequesters hundreds of thousands of tons of carbon-intensive waste from oil and gas drilling projects each year, with a proprietary slurry injection process.

Co-host Andrea Ocampo goes to Vancouver, Canada to reveal the antimicrobial qualities of copper, produced by Teck Resources.  Teck's "Copper and Health" initiative helps prevent disease spread in public areas.

John travels to John goes to Portland, Oregon to find out how Schnitzer Steel recycles vehicles and appliances, to produce steel used in infrastructure projects – creating a circular economy. 

Finally, John travels to St. Louis, Missouri to learn how Anchor Packaging, working with environmentally-focused students and partners, is protecting food and improving the recovery and recycling of food packaging.

StarMedia Productions, creator of EARTH with John Holden, remains at the forefront of the latest trends, technology and ideas that shape the way audiences interact with television - in entertaining and educational ways. Our shows lead viewers towards a promising future fueled by effective, powerful communications between consumers, business leaders, and stakeholders.

