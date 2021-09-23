New Episode Of EARTH With John Holden Airs Sept./Oct. 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest episode of acclaimed docu-series EARTH with John Holden airs Sunday, September 26th at 5 pm ET on Fox Business Network; Sunday, September 26th at 3:30 pm ET on Bloomberg TV; Sunday, October 3rd at 3:30 pm ET on Bloomberg TV and in Canada on Sunday, September 26th at 10:00 am ET on Bloomberg Canada. EARTH with John Holden is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube.

In this episode, viewers explore how Object Carpets makes new floor coverings from old fishing nets; how Mubea makes cars lighter with newly designed parts; how Commercial Metals Company uses scrap metal to shore up American infrastructure; how NexTier maximizes fuel sources using more efficient oilfields; and how JBT Corporation reduces food waste with new packaging and preservation technologies.

First, host John Holden travels to Denkendorf, Germany, to see how discarded nylon fishing nets called "ghost nets" that endanger marine life are given new purpose. Object Carpets uses Econyl yarn, regenerated from nylon waste, to produce beautiful, durable rugs and carpets. The company recycles tons of material that would otherwise become landfill waste – while avoiding the need to use petroleum to produce virgin fibers.

Next, John visits Attendorn, Germany to find out how Mubea has become integral to achieving CO2 neutrality in the automotive industry. Making cars lighter with newly-designed parts and components means less energy is needed to run them – resulting in lowered emissions. Mubea has also introduced an innovative e-Cargo bike, which should become popular with urban drivers – as cities reduce access to fossil-fueled transportation.

John goes to Mesa, Arizona, where Commercial Metals Company shows us how yesterday's scrap becomes tomorrow's steel. CMC uses an innovative micro mill process called "continuous EAF" or electric arc furnace, to melt scrap metal – which requires much less energy than standard steel-making. CMC takes green steel to the next level – saving scrap metal headed for landfills, and repurposing it into American infrastructure.

Next, John travels to Midland, Texas to discover how NexTier helps oil and gas companies produce cleaner energy, to reduce their impacts on global warming. NexTier provides technology to boost higher oil extractions from smaller well fields, using natural gas as a power source. The company believes energy producers should compete to provide reliable, low cost, greener power for the world's growing population.

Finally, co-host Andrea Ocampo visits Sandusky, Ohio to show us how JBT Corporation works to reduce food waste – to help end world hunger, and address global warming. Food wasted by growers, retailers and consumers often rots in landfills, releasing greenhouse gases. JBT is introducing new technologies for water conservation, freezing, preservation, and packaging, which greatly extend food's shelf life.

Throughout the series, six-time Emmy Award winner John Holden takes viewers around the globe to showcase companies with inspiring, eco-friendly initiatives that enhance our lives through the latest technologies and innovations. With insightful interviews and on-site discoveries, Holden highlights the ways businesses protect our environment, to create a better world and fight global warming.

