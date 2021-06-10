New Episode of the 1600 Sessions Podcast "Gigi at the White House"

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of the 1600 Sessions podcast today, featuring a conversation with Giovanna McBride, author of the Association's NEW publication, Gigi at the White House! In this episode, McBride shares reflections from her childhood included in the book, such as visiting her mother at work during the George W. Bush administration. The author's mother, Anita McBride, worked at the White House and served as Chief of Staff to First Lady Laura Bush.

The episode begins with a message from former First Lady Laura Bush as she recounts meeting Giovanna at the White House when she was a baby.

[Watch video of this episode here]

In this episode, McBride shares,"Both my brother, Andrew and I got to enjoy spending a great deal of time at the White House, whether it was trick-treating for Halloween, meeting Olympians like Michael Phelps, [participating in] the Easter Egg Rolls, they were all events that we got to experience."

For more information or to arrange an interview with Giovanna McBride, contact [email protected] .

Purchase Gigi at the White House!

The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher.

To hear the full episode, visit The1600Sessions.org .

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

SOURCE White House Historical Association

Related Links

http://www.whitehousehistory.org

