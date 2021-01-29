NEW Episode of the 1600 Sessions Podcast Presents Highlights from The White House Historical Association's "History Happy Hour" Virtual Program

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this first podcast episode of 2021, President Stewart D. McLaurin highlights moments from the Association's popular virtual program History Happy Hour, and shares conversations with historians, first family members, and other presidential staff about the lives of presidents and first ladies throughout American history.

"This year is the sixtieth anniversary of the White House Historical Association, and I hope you'll follow us throughout the year on this program and other programs of the Association," says McLaurin. "Part of our mission at the White House Historical Association is to tell the stories of the people who lived and worked in the White House."

This episode includes guests:

Annette Gordon Reed , the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family

, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Ron White , New York Times best-selling author and historian

, New York Times best-selling author and historian Candice Millard , New York Times best-selling author of Destiny of the Republic: The Tale of Madness, Medicine, and the Murder of a President

, best-selling author of Michael Patrick Cullinane , Professor of U.S. history at the University of Roehampton, London and the author of Theodore Roosevelt's Ghost: The History and Memory of an American Icon

, Professor of U.S. history at the University of Roehampton, and the author of Betty Boyd Caroli, historian and biographer of First Ladies

Susan Eisenhower , President Eisenhower's granddaughter, author of How Ike Led : The Principles Behind Eisenhower's Biggest Decisions

, President Eisenhower's granddaughter, author of Fred Logevall , Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian

, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian Susan Ford Bales , daughter of President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford

, daughter of President and First Lady Peggy Grande , former Executive Assistant for President Ronald Reagan

About History Happy Hour

A virtual program that was started in the Spring of 2020 as a way to stay connected with friends and supporters of the White House Historical Association. On Thursday evenings, the Association presents live conversations on a range of White House topics with experts and eyewitnesses to history from across the country and across the world.

Learn more at whitehousehistory.org/historyhappyhour

