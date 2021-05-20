NEW Episode of The 1600 Sessions Podcast "The Triumph of Nancy Reagan"

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of the 1600 Sessions podcast today titled, "The Triumph of Nancy Reagan." In this episode, Stewart D. McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association speaks with Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty about First Lady Nancy Reagan's legacy and her new book The Triumph of Nancy Reagan.

Tumulty discusses Nancy Reagan's approach to Iran-Contra: "The other thing she does, which is just as important. And I think maybe more important was bringing Ronald Reagan around to the point where he could admit to the country and admit to himself that he had, in fact, had traded arms for hostages and in a televised speech, once again, Nancy doesn't trust the West Wing to write this. She brings in her own speech writer. The president acknowledges this, it is compared to Kennedy's Bay of Pigs speech. The next day, his overnight poll ratings go up nine points."

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

