NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast "Washington National Cathedral and the White House"

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast today featuring a conversation on the history and grand treasures of the Washington National Cathedral. The Cathedral, officially known as the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, sits atop Mount Saint Alban, the highest point in Washington, D.C. In this episode, Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association, is joined by The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, the 11th Dean of Washington National Cathedral, and The Reverend Canon Jan Naylor Cope, D. Min., the Provost of Washington National Cathedral, to discuss the role the Cathedral has played in America's history and the indelible link it has to those who hold the office of the President of the United States.

The Cathedral is not only the home to an Episcopal congregation but a house of prayer for all people from around the United States and the world. Construction began in 1907 and the Cathedral took shape during two World Wars, the Great Depression and 16 presidencies. It is known today as a sacred place for national prayer services and more.

Over the course of the Cathedral's history, in addition to Sunday services, presidents and key figures in politics have taken to the pulpit during poignant moments in time. The White House and the city of Washington, and even the Cathedral, were important scenes of the Civil Rights Movement. In late 1968, Dean Francis Sayre Jr. invited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to preach at the Cathedral.

In addition to presidential families and activities, the Cathedral is an integral part of many families' lives in Washington, D.C. from Easter to Christmas services, and every sermon in between.

