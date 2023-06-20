New Episodes of Hearst Media Production Group's Earth Odyssey on NBC to Showcase Chicago's Brookfield Zoo

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning NBC series Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), debuts new episodes starting June 24 from Brookfield Zoo near Chicago.  The shows will premiere at 10 a.m. ET (times may vary; check local listings) during NBC's "The More You Know" programming block.  Hosted by TODAY Show Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, the weekly series was recently honored with five national Telly Awards. 

TODAY Show Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer hosts "Earth Odyssey," weekends on NBC
Joining Dreyer for these special episodes is Dr. Michael Adkesson, president and CEO of the Chicago Zoological Society and director of Brookfield Zoo.  "As a leader in wildlife conservation, we're excited to partner with HMPG and inspire people across the country to protect the world's threatened wildlife and ecosystems," said Dr. Adkesson.

Brookfield Zoo, also known as the Chicago Zoological Park, is located in Brookfield, Illinois, and houses nearly 500 species of animals in an area spanning more than 200 acres.  The zoo, which sits on land owned by the Forest Preserves of Cook County and is operated by the Chicago Zoological Society, first welcomed guests in 1934, and today draws nearly two million visitors annually.

"Earth Odyssey is among NBC's most-watched weekend morning education and informational shows," said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, E/I programming.  "Brookfield Zoo is a great location for the new episodes and Dr. Adkesson and his team are tremendous contributors."

During its first four seasons, Earth Odyssey traveled the globe to deliver important information about the environment, conservation and animal welfare.  Earth Odyssey is part of HMPG's current program portfolio which comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms.  It has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

About the Chicago Zoological Society
The mission of the Chicago Zoological Society is to inspire conservation leadership by connecting people to wildlife and nature. The Chicago Zoological Society is a private nonprofit organization that operates Brookfield Zoo on land owned by the Forest Preserves of Cook County. The Society is known throughout the world for its international role in animal population management and wildlife conservation. Its Center for the Science of Animal Care and Welfare is at the forefront of animal care that strives to discover and implement innovative approaches to zoo animal management. Brookfield Zoo is the first zoo in the world to be awarded the Humane Certifiedcertification mark for the care and welfare of its animals, meeting American Humane Association's rigorous certification standards. The Zoo is also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums, and the International Marine Animal Trainers' Association. Brookfield Zoo is located at 8400 31st Street in Brookfield, Illinois, between the Stevenson (I-55) and Eisenhower (I-290) expressways and also is accessible via the Tri-State Tollway (I-294), Metra commuter line, and CTA and PACE bus service. For further information, visit CZS.org

About Hearst Media Production Group
Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries.  Its popular shows include the Emmy® Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS Dream Team," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on The CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine; Consumer Reports TV, and the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel and Rovr Pets, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms.  HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte.  HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

