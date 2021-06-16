New Epson LabelWorks 2-inch Bulk Label Printers Now Available at DuraFast Label Company

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraFast Label Company, a label manufacturer and Epson label printer reseller specializing in business label production, is now shipping Epson LW-Z5000PX and Epson LW-Z5010PX label printers. These innovative 2-inch bulk label makers are part of the LabelWorks family, which is designed for industrial and professional applications like barcode labeling, high visibility labels, inventory labels, strong adhesive asset labels, removable adhesive labels, magnetic labels, wire wrapping, patch panel labels, heat shrink tubes, and more.

Basat Khalifa, president of DuraFast Label Company, expects the Epson LW-Z5000PX and Epson LW-Z5010PX label printers to be popular.

"The ability to use bulk label rolls with these printers is a game-changer," Khalifa said. "There are so many potential use cases. For example, you can pre-print a series of sequential half-cut labels at the office before heading to a job site. Or, if you prefer to print labels on demand on the job site, these printers are portable and run on either AC or an included Lithium-Ion battery."

Khalifa also noted that an external rewinder is available (sold as part of a kit). The label rewinder winds the labels into a roll for easy storage or transport.

"Both the Epson LW-Z5000PX and the Epson LW-Z5010PX come with a bulk supply stand that attaches to the rear for use with bulk label rolls," Khalifa said. "The rolls, which measure just under 150 feet, include a PX cassette that drops into the printer for easy loading. Whether you use the printer with the optional external rewinder or not, having a bulk label supply reduces tape cost and user interventions."

In addition to bulk supplies, both printers are compatible with existing LabelWorks PX supplies. PX cassettes and bulk rolls come in a wide variety of sizes, colors, and materials for the ultimate in flexibility.

"Like the other Epson LabelWorks printers, the Epson LW-Z5000PX and the Epson LW-Z5010PX label printers come with a lifetime, no questions asked warranty," Khalifa said. "They are built to last, come with built-in fonts, barcodes, QR codes, and symbols, are easy to use, and offer an outstanding value."

Businesses in the United States can learn more about the Epson LW-Z5010PX and Epson LW-Z5000PX label printers, LabelWorks printer kits, PX tapes, and bulk label supplies at DuraFast Label Company's website.

