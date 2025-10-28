New Era - the Official Cap of ComplexCon 2025 - Returns to Las Vegas with Exclusive Collaborations alongside Nigel Sylvester, Rodrigo Roji, Eastside Golf, and Warren Lotas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand, announced it's the Official Headwear Sponsor of ComplexCon 2025. The pioneering festival and exhibition of convergence culture made its highly anticipated return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25-26. After a successful international expansion and a record-setting inaugural Las Vegas event in 2024, ComplexCon transformed the 1M sq ft venue into the boundary-pushing launchpad for the future of culture and creativity – including New Era's booth featuring exclusive collaborations with Nigel Sylvester, Rodrigo Roji, Eastside Golf, and Warren Lotas. The New Era booth also featured a customization station for any hat purchased on site, with pins, brooches, distressing and other special embellishments.

Earl Cooper, Rodrigo Roji, Nigel Sylvester, Olajuwon Ajanaku at New Era booth at ComplexCon (Photo Credit: New Era)

Exclusive New Era ComplexCon caps were available in two classic silhouettes, the 9TWENTY® and 9FIFTY®, and were sold exclusively during the festival at the Complex Gift Shop.

"New Era continues to push the boundaries on its creative partnerships and collaborations with our activation at ComplexCon 2025," said Mark Maidment, SVP, Marketing & Brand at New Era. "As the official cap sponsor of ComplexCon, New Era cements its status as the crowning headwear used to celebrate all of life's moments. We are especially proud of our unique collaborations this year with Nigel Sylvester, Rodrigo Roji, Eastside Golf, and Warren Lotas, and it was exciting to showcase all this creative work exclusively to festival attendees."

Below you will find an overview of the New Era collaborations featured at the ComplexCon booth.

Nigel Sylvester

Nigel Sylvester is a professional BMX athlete, creative visionary, entrepreneur, and philanthropist from Queens, New York. Known for pushing boundaries through his progressive riding style and viral content, Nigel's influence spans sports, fashion and culture. Nigel has a long-standing partnership with New Era, serving as one of its creative advisors.

Nigel took over his portion of the New Era x ComplexCon booth and transported visitors to an actual bike shop. Each day real mechanics built a bike in real time, which was signed and raffled off by Nigel at the end of the day to a lucky festival attendee. Nigel's exclusive collection with New Era at ComplexCon featured two New York Yankees caps, both available in the classic 59FIFTY® silhouette.

Rodrigo Roji

Rodrigo Roji is a multifaceted Mexican artist, known for his work in disciplines such as tattooing, painting, muralism, and sculpture. His distinctive style and ability to merge different disciplines have positioned him as a prominent figure in the contemporary art scene. In Roji's work, the white five-petal flower is more than just a recurring motif – it's a symbol of transformation, resilience, and the unexpected beauty that emerges from the harshest conditions. Often seen blooming from a cactus, it creates a striking contrast, reinforcing the idea that something delicate yet powerful can arise from even the most unforgiving landscapes.

Roji's section of the New Era x ComplexCon booth simulated a real tattoo parlor, complete with temporary tattoos designed by Roji, himself. Roji's first New Era collaboration embraces his graphic work and plays with one of his most iconic images, the white five-petal flower, creating texture and an appealing color palette to attract his fan base and a new audience. The New Era x ComplexCon 2025 x Rodrigo Roji exclusive cap, available in the iconic 59FIFTY® silhouette, was sold exclusively during the festival at New Era's booth.

Eastside Golf

Founded in 2019 by Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper, Eastside Golf is a lifestyle golf brand created to inspire the culture, promote diversity, and bring authenticity to the game. What began as a bold vision between two Morehouse College teammates has grown into one of the most culturally relevant and inclusive brands in golf today.

Eastside Golf transformed their portion of the New Era x ComplexCon booth into the Eastside Golf Club complete with a putting green, arcade basketball games, and special custom prizes. The exclusive Eastside Golf caps at the New Era x ComplexCon booth featured 10 NBA teams available in the 9FIFTY® A-Frame silhouette.

Warren Lotas

Warren Lotas is a Los Angeles-based streetwear company. Founded in 2017, the Warren Lotas brand, created by its eponymous designer, began in Boston under the name BILL by Warren Lotas. Designing from his college dorm room, Lotas became interested in punk style, distinguishing himself with signature skeletal motifs and handwritten calligraphy, as well by applying unique treatments such as slashing, distressing, and burning to reappropriate garments.

The exclusive Warren Lotas caps at the New Era x ComplexCon booth included 7 MLB teams and was available in the 9FORTY® M-Crown A-Frame silhouette featuring RealTree Camo.

New Era Korea also had a special booth at ComplexCon 2025 and debuted FFALO to the U.S. audience for the very first time. FFALO is a character concept born from the creative minds of the New Era Korea design team. Inspired by New Era's founding city and Global Headquarters, Buffalo, New York, FFALO was developed to elevate and expand New Era's brand identity through art, culture, and global collaboration. Since its inception, FFALO has partnered with internationally renowned licenses, art toy designers, and street artists, becoming a symbol of creative expression and cultural fusion. The booth showcased 85 original art pieces created by 20 artists, including global and Korean artists each reflecting the spirit of sport, entertainment, and urban culture. A highlight of the exhibition was be a one-of-a-kind, oversized FFALO sculpture towering over 8 feet tall, alongside a limited-edition 20cm glow-in-the-dark "FFALO in Las Vegas" collectible.

ComplexCon is a groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together style, sneakers, pop culture, music, art, food and innovation. A weekend where creative minds converge to celebrate the latest trends and ideas shaping our culture, the festival features exclusive releases from the most influential brands, immersive experiences, thought-provoking panel discussions and electrifying performances. ComplexCon is a must-attend event for enthusiasts and industry leaders alike.

