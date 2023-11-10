New Era ADR Announces Strategic Investment from Marquee Ventures

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era ADR, a dispute resolution technology platform, is proud to announce an investment by Marquee Ventures, a venture capital fund spun-out of the Chicago Cubs. OnDean, the family office of Andrew Sieja, founder and former CEO of legaltech and eDiscovery giant, Relativity also participated in this round.

"Marquee Ventures and its affiliated entities including the Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field, Marquee Development, and Marquee Sports Network, understand how solving business disputes more amicably can have a significant and positive impact on brands and customer experiences, and we are grateful they recognize the significance of our mission," said Rich Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of New Era ADR. "We were fortunate to be in a position to not need additional investment, but the opportunity to bring on Andrew, other legal and tech leaders, and Marquee and its talent and network of their investors represented a collaboration we couldn't pass up. This partnership accelerates not only our growth in the sports world – building on our entry into Olympic sports and our work with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency – but also in industries and with organizations far beyond sports."

Marquee's investment enables New Era to accelerate the company's growth, hire top talent, invest in its platform and enhance customer support.

"We see tremendous opportunities for New Era's tech platform to help parties solve disputes in a more rational and efficient way across a variety of industries. Their blue-chip customers are a testament to how the platform reduces overly slow, expensive and unnecessarily painful litigation. The company's success in sports, entertainment, real estate, staffing and financial services, and other sectors, demonstrates the scale of the problem the team is solving," said Erik Hammer, Managing Partner of Marquee Ventures.

Also participating in this round are Jai Shekhewat, Founder of SAP Fieldglass, and leaders at the forefront of the legal industry, including Jae Um, Haley Altman, Ed Sohn, and the LexFusion founding team (Joe Borstein, Casey Flaherty, Paul Stroka).

New Era ADR is a virtual dispute resolution platform that emphasizes efficiency, accessibility, security and fairness by providing parties to a dispute with high-quality resolutions in a timely manner. It is where innovative, forward-thinking, and pragmatic organizations and individuals choose to resolve their legal disputes instead of resorting the long, expensive, and acrimonious processes in overextended courts and legacy arbitration providers. On New Era, parties save up to 90% in time and cost by resolving their disputes in under 100 days with highly experienced arbitrators and mediators, all on New Era's proprietary technology platform. Our team of technology industry operators, former general counsels, and the best and brightest technologists and engineers share a passion for improving access to justice and making dispute resolution efficient, pragmatic, and amicable for everyone. Visit us at www.neweraadr.com .

