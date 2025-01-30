NEW ERA CAP LAUNCHES OFFICIAL 2025 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE COLLECTION

From caps and hoodies to socks and slides, New Era has NFL hopefuls and fans decked out from head to toe

Leading prospect Cam Ward partners with New Era to debut 2025 NFL Combine collection

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the next generation of National Football League players take center stage at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, fans can gear up with a new collection from New Era Cap, LLC.

As the Official Outfitter of the NFL Scouting Combine, New Era has produced a range of headwear, loungewear and accessories that will be available exclusively at neweracap.com, allowing fans to shop the looks their favorite prospects will be wearing.

New Era Cap partnered with Cam Ward to debut the 2025 NFL Combine Collection.

"The NFL Scouting Combine is a pivotal moment in a young athlete's football career, and New Era is proud to be part of that moment with them," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "Featuring everything from caps and hoodies down to socks and slides, this collection brings fans into the offseason in style."

New Era, which has served as the NFL's official on-field cap since 2012, is teaming up with top NFL Draft Prospect Cam Ward to debut the NFL Scouting Combine Collection.

"New Era understands this moment — they know how much work we put in and what's at stake for us as athletes. I'm excited to team up with New Era Cap to launch this new collection that celebrates what the NFL Combine means to both athletes and fans," said Cam Ward, former Miami Hurricanes Quarterback. "I've worked hard since I was a little kid, throwing footballs in plastic bags in my backyard with my Dad when it rained so I was prepared for whatever obstacles came my way, and now my dream of hearing my name called in the NFL Draft is right in front of me. I'm looking forward to this next step and enjoying the moment with my family, and of course the NFL fans. And then I really just can't wait to get right to work with my new teammates and coaches and do everything I possibly can to help my team win a Super Bowl."

On the field only, New Era will be providing the athletes with compression gear for their workouts. NFL Combine apparel for players only will feature color-coded numbers and positions on the front of their hoodies and t-shirts. The compression gear as well as the numbers and positions will be exclusive to the athletes participating in the NFL Scouting Combine.

The fan collection available exclusively on neweracap.com will include:

NFL® SCOUTING COMBINE HEADWEAR COLLECTION: The headwear collection features all-black caps with the New Era wordmark stacked in white on the front of the crown, the New Era Flag on the left-wear side and the "Authentic Combine" tag with NFL shield on the right-wear side. The style comes in the 39THIRTY, 9FORTY M-Crown A-Frame, Runner Cap, Golfer Cap, and Bucket silhouettes.

Additionally, an all-black headband and a black knit hat are available. The front features New Era's wordmark with the official "Authentic Combine" tag and NFL Shield at the back.

NFL® SCOUTING COMBINE MEN'S T-SHIRTS: The all-black raglan shirts come in short-sleeved, short-sleeved with hood and long-sleeved. All three styles feature mesh inserts with the New Era Cap Flag logo and wordmark just below the neck opening and again on the upper back of the shirt. An official "Authentic Combine" tag along with the NFL Shield appears on the shirts along with use of a Liquid Marble Sublimation pattern.

NFL® SCOUTING COMBINE MEN'S HOODIES: The all-black hoodies come in pull-over, full-zip and sleeveless styles. The pull-over and sleeveless hoodies feature the New Era Cap Flag logo and wordmark just below the neck opening and on the back. The full-zip features New Era Cap marks on the right chest with zippered pockets on each side of the front. The "Authentic Combine" tag with NFL Shield appears on all three hoodie styles.

NFL® SCOUTING COMBINE MEN'S SHORTS AND PANTS: All black with a six-inch inseam and a drawstring, the shorts feature the New Era Cap Flag logo and wordmark and the "Authentic Combine" tag with the NFL Shield. The all-black men's tapered pants are a mesh back scuba/polyester fabric mix, featuring two zippered pockets with New Era Cap marks, the "Authentic Combine" tag and NFL Shield.

NFL® SCOUTING COMBINE ACCESSORIES: All-black men's socks and slides are available along with an NFL Combine duffel bag and "cram pack" backpack.

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held Feb. 27 through March 2, brings together more than 300 of the best college football players who are invited to participate in four days of training at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for evaluation by all 32 NFL teams in advance of the NFL Draft.

Fans can follow New Era social media channels for the latest updates and will be able to shop the collection at neweracap.com/nfl-combine starting January 30.

About New Era Cap

Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in 110+ countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

Media Contact:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, LLC

518-618-1175 | [email protected]

SOURCE New Era Cap Co.